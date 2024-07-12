Two Egyptian sources and a third informed source said that Israeli and Egyptian negotiators are holding talks on an electronic monitoring system on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt that could allow the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the area if a ceasefire is agreed upon.

Two sources said that Israel and Egypt are discussing a monitoring system to combat smuggling on the border between the Strip and Egypt, as part of the ceasefire talks in Gaza.

A third source said that under the agreement on the monitoring system, Israel will withdraw its forces from the border area between Gaza and Egypt.

The issue of Israeli forces remaining on the border is one of the issues holding up a ceasefire agreement because Hamas and Egypt, which is mediating the talks, oppose Israel keeping its forces there.