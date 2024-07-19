Israel Drops the Mask: Yes to the Law Against the Birth of Palestine

In the last 24 hours, Israel has murdered another 81 defenseless civilians and injured hundreds more. A carnage that, it is worth remembering once again, on average mows down the lives of 140/150 Palestinians a day, most of whom are women and children. An extermination that has largely gone beyond every red line, if there ever was one for the Palestinians, and disintegrated all the rules of engagement that regulated the war. In the last 10 days, from north to south, Israel has repeatedly bombed at least 8 schools and as many buildings protected by International Law, also destroying those, already declared safe by the IDF, and in which tens of thousands of families were taking refuge. Thousands of massacres that the West does not condemn and the press has been hiding for months, keeping quiet. It must be said, without fear: Israel, which, like in the best Broadway musicals, has been “on stage” for decades successfully playing the victim, in reality for decades he has been doing to his fellow man what was once done to him. In the words of Israeli activist Dana Mills, “In less than a century, we [ebrei] We have gone from lighting candles against the backdrop of the Nazi genocide, to a world in which there are Jews lighting candles to affirm, legitimize and celebrate, a genocide that they themselves are perpetrating. [a Gaza].”

In the “Global Language Dictionary”, a 116-page manual commissioned by The Israel Project, a non-governmental organization based in Washington and Jerusalem (closed in 2019), which aimed to change American and European perceptions of Israel, It is explained how one should and should not talk about the Jewish state with the American and European public, on broadcasts, in interviews, on talk shows and in newspapers. Among other things, on page 7, it is emphasized that “There is never, ever, any justification for the deliberate slaughter of innocent women and children. Ever. The primary goal of Palestinian public relations is to demonstrate that the so-called ‘desperation of oppressed Palestinians’ is what drives them to go out and kill children. This must be countered immediately, aggressively and directly.” Well, not before thanking Frank Ian Luntz, the Jewish American political and communications consultant who wrote the manual, let’s borrow his words and do the same: let’s “aggressively and directly” declare that “there is never, ever, any justification for the deliberate slaughter of innocent women and children. Ever.” And let’s add that there is never any justification that legitimizes the silence of the West and the press, which have proven to be “more royalist than the king.” Reiterating that, as Luntz always writes, “we can disagree on politics and we might disagree on economics. But there is one fundamental principle that all peoples around the globe will agree on: civilized people do not target innocent women and children to kill them.”

Here, that’s enough: “civilized people do not target innocent women and children to kill them.” Ergo, having established that For nine months, Israel has been targeting women and children, with surgical precision and the help of special facial recognition programs based on artificial intelligence; the definition in its handbook also applies to it.

And to stay on the subject of lies and hypocrisies revealed by the war in Gaza, increasingly visible even if Israel and its communities scattered around the world, so many hubs of the gigantic control network set up by the Jewish state, try to hide and deny, in the last 48 hours the Knesset has rejected a bill aimed at establishing a state commission of inquiry into the events of October 7 and, even more striking in its brazen and dazzling ethnocentric delirium, yesterday it voted unanimously in its Jewish component a resolution that rejects the birth of a Palestinian state. The resolution was the work of both the parties of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition and the right-wing opposition, and was also supported by Benny Gantz’s party. Members of Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party walked out of the chamber during the vote, media reported. A passage in the resolution reads: “A Palestinian state in the heart of Israel would pose an existential threat to Israel and its citizens, perpetuate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and destabilize the region.”

