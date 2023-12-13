Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Press Split

Israeli Air Force leaflets land in Gaza. They are provided with a verse from the Koran. One can only speculate about the meaning.

Chan Junis – Im Israel war There have been fierce fighting between the terrorist organization in the southern part of the Gaza Strip in recent days Hamas, the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad and the Israeli army. Khan Yunis is considered a Hamas stronghold and is heavily contested. The Israeli armed forces are therefore calling on residents to leave the city. For this purpose, verses from the Koran were distributed to people via leaflets – with cryptic content.

Israel uses Quran quote: “The flood overwhelmed them because they were wicked”

Around thousands of leaflets were dropped over Khan Yunis on December 6th, according to a journalist from the Times of Israel observed. “The flood overtook them because they were wicked,” the Koran was quoted as saying on the leaflet. The message was interpreted differently by people. Some interpreted the phrase as a reference to Noah's flood in the Koran and the Bible, such as Jerusalem Post reported.

Others linked the quote to the name “Al-Aqsa Flood” that Hamas applied to the attack Israel on October 7th. Another theory referred to evidence of possible flooding of the Hamas tunnel system by the Israeli army. According to a report, a test run has already taken place.

Leaflets about Gaza: People should flee Khan Yunis

The Israeli armed forces are trying to reach people in the embattled city with leaflets. However, it is criticized that the information about escape routes is not properly communicated to people in the area Gaza Strip arrive. Some leaflets contain QR codes that lead to a website with a “complicated map,” explained a correspondent CNN.

However, many people hardly have access to the Internet. This is mainly due to the fact that there are regular power outages and the use of technical devices and the Internet is restricted due to the war. The cryptic message on the leaflets from December 6th hardly simplifies the escape from Khan Yunis. It could still have been a sign that pointed to the fighting and the danger to the residents in the following days. (vk)