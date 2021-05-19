The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that in the early hours of Wednesday they attacked several targets of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the Gaza Strip, with the 122 bomb drop to the group’s tunnel network.

Meanwhile, from the enclave it has been reported at least four deceased in those night attacks.

“The planes continued to attack tonight in the areas of Khan Younis and Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. As part of a 25-minute attack, they were hit about 40 underground targets of the terrorist organization Hamas “, has specified the Israeli Army.

The IDF general spokesman, Hedi Zilberman, indicated that it continues to attack by geographical area to do so. in a “selective and severe manner”Since the operations were focused on the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, “from where most of the rockets were fired into southern Israel.”

In these attacks on the Hamas tunnel network In Gaza, which is popularly known as “the Metro”, Israel has reached command and control systems, an arms depot located in the offices of the group’s internal security headquarters in Khan Younis, rocket launchers, military posts and terrorist infrastructures located in commanders’ homes, the IDF specified.

The Israeli Army claimed that it also other objectives in the Gaza Strip of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization have been attacked, including a rocket launcher, an operating apartment used by the organization’s rocket array and an RPG that was used to fire rockets during Operation Wall Guard.

“This morning it is estimated that overnight about 10 Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives were killed as a result of the attacks we carry out, “added the IDF spokesman, which has estimated 50 launches from the Strip against Israel in the last night.

On the other hand, Zilberman confirmed this Wednesday that the Army has tried to delete twice the commander of the Ezeldin al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, Mohamed Deif, although he has survived.

Regarding the failed attempt to reach Deif, sources close to Hamas indicated that it was not a “target of assassination”, but rather that it was information “intended for the purpose of psychological warfare“, published the Israeli medium ‘Yedioth’.

In the framework of the attacks in the early hours of this Wednesday, four Palestinians were reported dead, including journalist Yusef Abu Hussein, in a series of attacks in different areas of Gaza, indicated the Palestinian agency WAFA.

The same media stated that the journalist was the victim of a missile attack in a house near Sheikh Radwan Cemetery, north of Gaza City, while other people who were injured were taken to hospital.

In addition, this morning a house was reached on Al Shuhada Street, also in Gaza City, where at least three civilians died and three others have been injured, the official Palestinian agency WAFA reported.

On the other hand, Palestinian media spoke of Israeli attacks in the early hours of this Wednesday morning also on a residential building, the car market in the Zeitun neighborhood and the vicinity of the Karamé Towers, in Gaza City, which has caused major damage to homes.

Likewise, attacks were reported in Jabalya, Khan Younis, Rafa – where the headquarters of a charitable organization– or the Al Maghazi region, among others.

According to the Palestinian agency Maan, an Israeli plane bombed a residential building on Al Saftawi Street, north of Gaza City, and another has destroyed the Al Muntada building, east of Khan Younis.

On the other hand, Hamas claimed to have launched rockets against six Israeli Air Force bases on Tuesday night.

Hamas specified that they were the Hatzor, Hatzerim, Nevatim, Tel Nof, Palmachim and Ramon bases, according to ‘The Times of Israel’.

Meanwhile, anti-aircraft sirens sounded in southern Israel on Wednesday morning, and throughout the early hours of the morning the alerts have been raised in Sderot, Ashdod or Rehovot, among others.

During the early hours of Wednesday, Israel and Hamas continued their exchange of bombs and missiles. Photo Mohammed Abed / AFP

“Absence of international responsibility”

While the conflict continues with more attacks, on the tenth day since the escalation of the conflict, the Palestinian ambassador to the UN, Ryad Mansour, condemned that the Security Council has not yet issued a resolution regarding the situation.

Mansour lamented that Israel, “the occupying power”, is “committing war crimes, violating all Human Rights, causing widespread deaths, injuries and brutal destruction, in the absence of international responsibility “, WAFA collects.

He stressed the need to take immediate measures to protect the “defenseless” people in “the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem and especially now in the besieged Gaza Strip.”

The Security Council held its fourth meeting on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Israel and the Palestinian territories, a meeting that would have ended again without result, according to diplomatic sources involved in the meeting to The Times of Israel.

The session, convened by Norway, China and Tunisia, was held behind closed doors and after the previous one, the third, the United States once again blocked a joint declaration to request a ceasefire from both parties.

At least 218 people died, among them 63 minors, and another 1,500 were injured as a result of the bombings carried out since May 10 by Israel against the Gaza Strip, according to the latest balance provided by the authorities of the Palestinian enclave.

On the Israeli side, we must add the death of twelve people by the firing of projectiles from the Strip.

They also lost their lives more than 20 Palestinians in the West Bank, in the framework of the repression of the latest mobilizations to condemn the offensive against Gaza and the events in Jerusalem.

