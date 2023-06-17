On June 15 there was a tense moment in “This is war” after the request for elimination to Israel Dreyfus, who had suffered a decompensation. The request came from the dancer ‘Chevy’. The ex-combatant did not remain silent and described the attitude of his partner as “out of place”, in addition to emphasizing that he is in the program for his own merits. “They had told me not to trust him,” he said, at the outset. Likewise, he regretted that his partner did not have a supportive attitude after his injury.

“I am not for an ampay here, it seems totally out of place for you to make a comment of that nature, when you yourself arrived and implied that you were linked to Michelle (Soifer) in one way or another. If you have any frustrations about that, I don’t understand why you lump everyone together. I’m not here because of a scandal and it seems out of place on your part,” said Dreyfus.

What happened to Israel Deyfrus in “This is war”?

Israel Deyfrus received emergency medical attention on the set of “This is war”, on June 14. The reality boy suffered a decompensation in the middle of the LIVE program and could not compete. The doctor in charge of his health talked about why the young man fainted.

“Since early on, he has been experiencing abdominal pain and diarrhea, we have given him medication; however, he decided to be in the program,” said the specialist. He also ruled out that the inconvenience was caused by physical effort.

