On Thursday, March 4, EEG: the origin began with the question of who would be summoned by Captain Hugo García to form the team that will participate in the international reality show EEG Puerto Rico.

After a few minutes of suspense, it was confirmed through a photograph that they traveled, along with the group’s leader, Nicola Porcella and Israel Dreyfus.

The call of the latter caught the drivers Johanna San Miguel and Gian Piero Díaz.

“I love because three friends are getting together under such a strong situation,” said the presenter. “Nicola, let’s go with everything. You are iconic in This is war. Israel is the essence of Combat and the three of them are leaving to represent us ”, he added.

For his part, Gian Piero Díaz highlighted the international presence of Israel Dreyfus. “He only competes outside,” he assured.

“He was in Colombia and he championed together with Jota (Benz),” said Gian Piero in reference to his participation in Guerreros Colombia in 2019.

In that reality show Israel Dreyfus was next to Fabio Agostini, Facundo Gonzalez, Jota Benz Y Ayrton Garcia. On their return to Peru, the warrior team did so with the Copa del Classic of the Andes.

With that background in mind, Johanna San Miguel once again celebrated her inclusion in the men’s team along with Nicola Porcella and Hugo García. “So, we are going to win and the most important thing is that they bring the cup to Peru,” asked the host.

