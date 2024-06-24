Obscene propaganda. The accusation is false and biased and serves to mask the moral and spiritual drift of the Jewish State and Western governments. Comment

At the beginning of June, at Théâtre Antoine in Parisa conference was held onantisemitism. One of the many with which the machine has been powered in recent months Zionist propaganda. Supported by politicians and intellectuals, the philosopher of Jewish origins Bernard-Henri Lévya few days before the vote for the European elections, addressing the over one thousand people present in the room, he launched his warning “The tornado of anti-Semitism is hitting Europe”.

The mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, who gave honorary citizenship to the Israeli hostages, in his speech, with an electoral aftertaste, reiterated his “No to the trivialization of hatred”, adding that “the true democratic left does not exploit the Palestinian cause”. And then thunderous applause from before the Scala. Lévy he called about twenty guests to the stage, all united by a single solid mission: “to alert consciences to the existential question that concerns the very soul of modern Europe, founded in 1945, on the memory of the Shoah. A memory that now seems distant and indistinct to some young people, so much so that it blurs the meaning of the word genocide.”

Apart from the fact that on Europe founded on the memory of Shoah There would be a lot to say and disagree with, between one abjection and another, which Israel commits by surpassing itself every day in brutality and perversion. For months I have been observing the phenomenon linked to complaints of anti-Semitism, both by Israel and by the Jewish communities , both by Zionist sympathizers of the first and last hour.

With the attention of an entomologist I have scrutinized this strange tide which has sometimes receded, much more often risen, and never stops growing. Having reached this point in the upward curve, I have come to the conclusion that the accusation is substantially false. Artfully packaged by obscene Israeli propaganda, which has ramifications everywhere in the West and beyond, it is the perfect accusation that allows us to muddy the waters, overturn plans, reverse meanings, manipulate reality transferring one’s responsibilities onto others; including the undeniable racism and contempt towards everything that is not “kosher”, or attributable to Jewish tradition. It is in this way that any form of dissent towards Israel and the human carnage that it has practiced without pause or mercy for nine months and, in truth, for 76 years, has been, and continues to be, transformed into a dangerous manifestation of anti-Semitism and is, in fact, silenced.

Of course, cases of true racial and religious hatred exist, and there are some for everyone, but they are neither the tsunami nor the tornado they want us to believe. And regarding the fact that for nine months Israel has been considered by most sane human beings to be one Rogue stateracist, militarized, criminal and murderer, is not due to any form of anti-Semitism but, sic et simpliciter, to his modus operandi.

It just so happens that Israel rhymes with Babel, whose tower, since the dawn of time, represents the moral and spiritual confusion of humanity. And it is precisely the moral and spiritual drift that is contested against the Jewish State. A drift into which the West is dragging and, despite ourselves, all of us who find ourselves in these latitudes. Therefore, the theme is that almost all of us are horrified to witness the depravity of a people who are legitimized to maul another, swallowing them like a cannibal. An old adage goes; whoever is the cause of his pain should cry for himself. Israel, therefore, mourns itself and does not unload the burden of its crimes and sins on others, especially on us Gentiles. Nor does he allow himself to argue that his war “against the axis of evil” is also “our war”. Not only is it not, but we do not want to be complicit in their criminal actions.

It must be said, without fear and without hesitation: what is passed off to unified networks as antisemitism, in 99% of cases it is pure dissent, indignation, disgust, bewilderment, condemnation and, why not, healthy terror. Unfortunately for Israel, and fortunately for humanity, the world has woken up and started to look it in the face for what it is: an anti-democratic, militarized state, where apartheid exists, and in which the systematic repression of the native Palestinians it is practiced with violent, barbaric and ferocious methods, contrary to any principle established by Human Rights, and in violation of the same, through segregation, torture, spoliation, dehumanization, demonization, indiscriminate murders, kidnappings, vandalism of every kind and nature.

Thus, after having harassed us for decades with the Memory ofHolocaust, whose most famous slogan is “never again!”, today Israel is the country in which a proceeding is pending which sees it under investigation for probable genocide and which sees the request for a mandate hanging over the heads of its Prime Minister and its Minister of Defense of arrest for War Crimes and Crimes against humanity, as well as a whole series of other accusations made by numerous international bodies. A country for which on 5 June the Lower House of Representatives of the United States approved a bill which provides for “the application of sanctions and restrictive measures against judges of the International Criminal Court who are engaged in any attempt to investigate, arrest, detain or prosecute any US politician or protected person from a country which, like the US, does not recognize the ICC.” A real indictment of the Criminal Court and its prosecutor, Karim Khan, to whom the text makes explicit reference. The umpteenth confirmation of the desire to place oneself above international law. Senate approval is unlikely, but the House vote demonstrates U.S. lawmakers’ continued unconditional support for Israel.

Thus, while a witch hunt is taking place in the USA which has International Justice as its victim and how objective is to sabotage the truth, Israel continues with the obscene extermination of the Palestinians and with the planning of increasingly vast conflicts with unpredictable outcomes. In the last 24 hours, with the usual excuse of killing Hamas militiamen, the Israeli army has relentlessly bombed the Gaza Strip, from north to south, committing, with several attacks, yet another massacre of innocent civilians. Between yesterday and today the Israeli army murdered more than 100 people and injured several dozen.

He did this by knowingly targeting the headquarters ofUNRWA in Gaza City, where the bombs literally dismembered the bodies of the victims, among whom there was also a doctor; he did it by targeting tent cities and refugee camps packed to the brim with families, rather than terrorists, and where the vast majority of victims are, again, as always, children, women and the elderly. In essence, the army has struck areas which it itself declared safe and where until yesterday it encouraged the Palestinians to move. This too is a crime for which, together with the infinite list of all the others, the most immoral army in the world will have to answer, together with the leaders of its country. Together with the United States, whose bombs, from the beginning, have contributed to the ongoing genocide in Gaza. Bombs that the former Republican candidate for the White House Nikki Haley had autographed during her visit to Israel, writing on them the macabre wish “Kill them all” ( get the article here ).

Also in West Bank the bloodshed continues. Every day it’s worse. In a video from June 7, shot in Jenin, two Palestinians on a scooter are seen being chased by Israeli forces aboard an armored jeep who suddenly fall from their motorbike, as if they had been hit from behind. After the victims crash to the ground, the jeep stops briefly next to the two bodies and then continues on, as if nothing had happened. The video later shows Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance crews attempting to recover the bodies under crossfire from the Israeli army. And yesterday afternoon a new video circulated, even more obscene, shot once again in Jenin, the Palestinian refugee camp that has been at the center of a ferocious and bloody reprisal for months, in which the wounded body of a Palestinian can be seen tied to the hood of a military vehicle of the Israeli forces who used it as a human shield to make their way through the streets of the occupied West Bank. And we don’t count the kidnappings, acts of vandalism, cold-blooded murders, raids on villages, real terrorist guerrilla actions committed against defenseless Palestinian citizens whose only fault is that of being of the wrong color and faith. .

You could put together a Treccani del crime with all those committed by Israel in these nine months and seven decades of unpunished ethnic cleansing of the native Palestinians.

What happens to Gaza, devastated beyond imagination and, on a different scale, also in the West Bank, is a signal that must warn us about the general state of health of democracies in the world; and also of International Justice, mocked, ignored and vilified on several occasions, and since last June 5th transformed into “accused” by the United States, together with its representatives. And this for the sole fact of having allowed itself to accuse the Jewish State and its top leaders of incontestable, documented crimes committed before everyone’s eyes. Israel, through its American subsidiary, wanted to transfer a message to us, its new paradigm for this 21st century, which can be summarized with the memorable line of the Marquis del Grillo, alias Alberto Sordi: “I know me… and you are not a damn!”.

In this sea of ​​bad news we have some good news: a large part of world public opinion has woken up in recent months, is mobilizing relentlessly, and is learning to respond in kind, in defiance of the repressive and intimidating action of Zionist propaganda. An old Arab proverb says “destiny awaits you on the path you have chosen to avoid it”. Already, destiny always awaits us at the gate. Israel, Europe and the United States would do well to remember this.