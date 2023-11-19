Army spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a press conference, “Here you can see Hamas is holding a hostage inside… They are taking him to the hospital,” adding that the detainees are from Nepal and Thailand.

He added, “We have not yet been able to locate the two hostages,” adding, “We do not know where they are.”

The army and intelligence service said in a statement, “What was found proves that the Hamas terrorist organization used the Shifa Hospital Complex on the day of the massacre as terrorist infrastructure.”

Hamas refutes the pictures

Hamas rejected the Israeli allegations, and a member of the movement’s political bureau, Izzat al-Rishq, responded by saying, “The resistance transferred many of the occupation’s prisoners to hospitals to receive treatment and undergo surgical operations, especially after some of them were injured as a result of the occupation’s aircraft bombing them.”

He added, “We published many pictures about this, and now their army spokesman presents it as if they discovered something great.”

Before showing the two video clips, the Israeli army reported that it had found a 55-meter-long tunnel, which it said was being used “for the purpose of terrorism” under Al-Shifa Hospital.

He added in a statement that “a steep staircase leads to the entrance to the tunnel,” which is equipped with several means of defense, including an armored door.

The army noted that the tunnel was found in the hospital area under a warehouse containing weapons, including “grenade launchers, explosives, and Kalashnikov rifles,” explaining that the soldiers are continuing their advance into the tunnel.

On the other hand, Daniel Hagari confirmed that the autopsy report on the body of soldier Noa Marciano, who was found near Al-Shifa Hospital and the Israeli army said she was a hostage, proves that “she was assassinated in the aforementioned place by a Hamas terrorist.”

For its part, Hamas confirms that Marciano was killed in an Israeli bombing.

Hagari responded, “During the army bombing, her kidnapper was killed and Noa was injured, but her injury was not critical. This is what the autopsy report says.”