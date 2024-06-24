The border fence between the Gaza Strip and Egypt in Rafah | Photo: EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

The Israeli Army announced this Sunday (23) that it had dismantled a complex where the Islamic extremist group Hamas trained affiliates in the city of Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, Israeli forces said they had carried out a raid on the Abu Said complex, in the Tal al Sultan neighborhood, which according to the military served as a training center for the Hamas battalion in the region.

The soldiers also raided the offices of two commanders in Rafah, and destroyed the entrances to tunnels, used as hiding places for weapons, militants and hostages.

Among the offices identified were that of the commander of the Tal al Sultan battalion, Mahmud Hamdan, and that of the commander of the rocket and missile section of the Rafah brigade, Yaser Net.

Net “was responsible for launching several projectiles into Israeli territory and against Army troops,” Israeli authorities said in a statement.

According to the Palestinian agency Wafa, at least 15 Palestinians died during Israeli operations, concentrated since dawn in Gaza City, north of the enclave, and then in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the center. (with EFE Agency)