Israel discovered this Sunday “the largest underground tunnel” built by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. This has been made public by its Army, which continues with the devastating bombings in the area despite multiple calls to stop the conflict. “This massive network of tunnels, which is divided into several branches, has an extension of more than four kilometers and reaches up to 400 meters from the Erez crossing point,” between Israel and northern Gaza, the Hebrew armed forces indicated in a statement. release.

The destruction of the network of tunnels built by Hamas is one of the objectives of the Israeli military offensive in that Palestinian enclave, where up to 18,800 people died, as reported by the Gaza Ministry of Health. Israel began these bombings and the ground occupation of the Strip after the Hamas attacks on October 7 in Israel, in which some 1,140 people lost their lives.

According to an AFP journalist who was able to enter the discovered tunnel, it has canalization, electricity, sewage, ventilation and rail systems. The Palestinian Islamist organization Hamas built a network of 1,300 tunnels in Gaza, with an extension of about 500 kilometers, to circumvent the blockade that Israel imposed on the enclave since 2007, according to an estimate by the Institute of Modern Warfare at the US Military Academy of West Point.

The government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under increasing pressure, especially since it emerged on Friday that soldiers killed three hostages “by mistake” after mistaking them for Palestinian fighters. The three hostages were among nearly 250 people captured in the unprecedented Hamas attack.

Hundreds of people demonstrated in Tel Aviv on Saturday. Then they camped in front of the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense to demand the return of their relatives. “Too many civilians are dying,” said French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, traveling to Israel, from where she urged “a new immediate and lasting humanitarian truce.” Her Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, reiterated the position of her government, for whom a ceasefire is “a gift to Hamas.”

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will also be in Israel, Bahrain and Qatar this week to reiterate “Washington's commitment to strengthening regional security and stability.” The United States, Israel's greatest ally, has in recent days urged a “lower intensity” phase in the Israeli operation, to protect civilians. The head of British diplomacy, David Cameron, and his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, also called for a “lasting ceasefire”, in a text published in the Sunday Times.

In the north of the Strip, thick smoke could be seen on Sunday after the Israeli bombings. The Hamas Ministry of Health reported 24 deaths in the Jabaliya refugee camp, many of whom are still “under the rubble.” Other bombings killed at least 12 people in the city of Deir al Balah, in the center of the enclave. Witnesses also reported airstrikes in the southern city of Bani Suheila, and AFPTV reported heavy fighting in Gaza City.

The emergency room at Al Shifa hospital in northern Gaza has become “a bloodbath,” with hundreds of patients inside and new wounded arriving “every minute,” the World Health Organization said. (WHO). Israeli attacks have devastated much of the territory and the UN estimates that 1.9 million Gazans have been forced to leave their homes.

At the end of the Angelus prayer, Pope Francis lamented the death on Saturday of two women in a Catholic parish in Gaza and stated that in this territory there are “defenseless civilians” who are the target of shooting and bombing. In the Palestinian enclave, they managed to restore telecommunications on Sunday afternoon after they were cut off on Thursday.

More than 100 captured Israelis and foreigners were freed in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners during a week-long truce in November sponsored by Qatar. But according to Netanyahu it is necessary to “maintain military pressure” to bring the hostages and put an end to Hamas. Qatar confirmed on Saturday that it was carrying out “diplomatic efforts to restore a humanitarian pause.”

According to the Axios news website, the head of the Israeli intelligence services, David Barnea, met on Friday with the Qatari Prime Minister, Mohamed bin Abdulrahman al Thani, who participated in the previous truce negotiations.

Hamas rejects “any negotiations” if “the aggression against our people does not completely cease,” as reported on Telegram. Outside Gaza, the Palestinian Authority on Sunday mourned the deaths of five Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, where violence has spiked since the outbreak of the conflict.