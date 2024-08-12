ANDThe Israeli army detected the launching of 30 rockets from Lebanon this morningwhose launching was claimed by the militia Shiite Hezbollah and fell in open areas near the city of Nahariya, in the north and about 10 kilometers from the border.

The armed forces confirmed to Efe that none of Hezbollah’s drones were intercepted by Israeli air defense systems.

“Fighters of the Islamic Resistance (Hezbollah), on Monday, August 12, 2024, shelled the newly established command headquarters of the 146th Division in Ga’aton with Katyusha rockets,” the pro-Iranian group announced from Lebanon at around 2:20 a.m. local time (23:20 GMT).

The attack did not cause any casualties, according to the armed forces, which said shortly after the attack that it was “attacking the sources of the attack.”

The border between Israel and Lebanon is experiencing its highest level of tension since 2006, especially in recent weeks, after a bombing by the Hebrew State in Beirut ended the life of Hezbollah’s number two, Fuad Shukr.

Hours later, the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in an attack in Tehran – which Israel has neither confirmed nor denied – further fueled tensions in the Middle East, which is now awaiting retaliatory attacks by both Lebanon and the Islamic Republic against Israeli territory.

On their northern border, Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging fire daily since October – when the pro-Iranian group began attacking its southern neighbor in solidarity with the Gazan people – and more than 600 people have died in these clashes, most of them on the Lebanese side and in the ranks of the militia, which has confirmed 372 casualties of militants and commanders, some in Syria.

In Israel, 48 people have died in the north, 22 soldiers and 26 civilians, including the 12 children and teenagers who lost their lives in the Druze town of Majdal Shams, in the attack that triggered the Israeli bombing of Beirut.

Israel denies Iran’s attack will happen before Tuesday, as reported



Meanwhile, the Israeli army has assured that it has not changed its “instructions on the internal front.” in terms of emergencies for the civilian population, a statement that refutes reports published in Israeli media that Iran will carry out the attack in retaliation for the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh before Tuesday.

“Following the latest reports on Iran’s plans, we clarify that at this point, there are no changes in the instructions from the home front,” military spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a statement posted on social media.

“The IDF forces are deployed and in a state of high readiness,” he added, however, after assuring that the IDF is closely following the situation in the Middle East, with particular emphasis on Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The report to which the Army is responding is the one picked up by the Israeli media outlet Walla, according to which two anonymous sources from the authorities assured that the Islamic Republic of Iran would be preparing to attack Israel before Tuesday, when a new meeting between the negotiators for the ceasefire in Gaza was expected – which Hamas will ultimately not attend.

The possibility of an Iranian attack before Tuesday breaks with reports that have been circulating in recent days that Iran was reconsidering carrying out the attack, in a clash of positions between the country’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian – in favour of containment – and the Revolutionary Guard – in favour of an attack larger than that of April.

Tensions between the Islamic Republic and Israel soared on July 31, when an attack – not claimed or denied by Israel – killed the former leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, while he was visiting Tehran.

Since then, and added to the fact that hours earlier an Israeli bombing in Beirut killed Hezbollah’s ‘number two’, Fuad Shukr, the Middle East is waiting for Iranian or Hezbollah retaliation against Israeli territory for both attacks.