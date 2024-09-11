Israel detected this afternoon the launch from the Lebanon of about 60 rockets against its territory, all of which fell in open spaces without causing casualties, a military statement said.

However, the armed forces acknowledged that a Reservist soldier seriously injured by a Hezbollah attack with an anti-tank missile at around 16:30 local time (13:30 GMT) against a military checkpoint in Dan, less than five kilometers from the border with Lebanon.

“He was evacuated by helicopter to a hospital for medical treatment. His family has been notified,” the armed forces added in the statement.

Hezbollah claimed the attack – the fifth on which it has spoken out on Wednesday – as an act of solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza, but also as a response to Israeli attacks on villages in the south, especially those targeting the road between Nabatieh and Zebdine, some 15 kilometres from the border.

The Army and the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah maintain a constant confrontation on Wednesday exchange of fire, which has raised alarm bells in the north of the Hebrew country on numerous occasions.

First, the Army’s “Mountain Brigade” attacked with artillery an observation post of the pro-Iranian group in the Shuba region, in southern Lebanon.

It was shortly after that the air raid alarms began to sound in the community of Kfar Szold, with the identification of some 30 shells that fell in open areas.

“Following the alerts that were activated in the Avirim area, about 30 missiles were detected crossing from Lebanon “which fell in open spaces, there were no casualties,” the military text added about a later attack.

Throughout the day, Hezbollah announced the death of two of its militants in different Israeli attacks against the south of the country: one of them was Hani Hussein Ezz El Din “Ismail” and, hours later, the militia announced the death of Ali Hassan Abd Ali “Malik”.

Tensions with Lebanon

The Lebanese group did not give details about their deaths, although the Israeli newspaper Haaretz warned at midday of the death of a Hezbollah member in an airstrike on a motorcycle in Meiss Ej Jabal, a Lebanese town bordering the border.

The border between Israel and Lebanon is experiencing its greatest voltage peak since 2006 with an intense exchange of fire since October, which has claimed the lives of at least 650 people, most on the Lebanese side and in the ranks of Hezbollah, which has confirmed almost 400 casualties, some in Syria.

In total, 1,000 people have died in Lebanon. more than 600 peopletotaling at least 127 civilians, including 19 minors, three journalists and several rescuers; in addition to some 77 members of other militias and two Lebanese soldiers.

In Israel 50 people have died in the north: 24 military personnel and 26 civiliansincluding 12 minors and teenagers in an attack in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

