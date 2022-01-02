Israel has detected the first case of “flurone”, an infection of coronavirus and influenza at the same time, in an unvaccinated pregnant woman infected with both viruses, who has given birth at Beilinson Hospital. The patient has shown mild symptoms, although she was not immunized. The Israeli Ministry of Health is studying the unprecedented case to verify that the combination of the two viruses does not cause a more serious disease.

«The disease is the same. They are viral and cause shortness of breath, as both attack the upper respiratory tract “, explained Arnon Vizhnitser, director of the hospital’s gynecology department, according to the Israeli newspaper ‘The Times of Israel’.

Israeli health authorities reported on Friday that the country began administering the fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine to patients with weakened immune systems.

Israel has recently faced a fourth wave of infections and a further increase in cases. It is estimated that only 60 percent of the population has the complete vaccination schedule.