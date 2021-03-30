Israel announced this Tuesday detection of a new variant of the coronavirus in the country. The local Ministry of Health indicated that it is not more serious than the original and clarified that the vaccine being used in the immunization campaign is effective against it.

The announcement comes as health authorities around the world are closely monitoring the advancement of new forms of COVID-19, as they suffer or prepare for the second wave of the pandemic.

In fact, this Monday it was confirmed in Argentina that there is community circulation of the variants of Manaus and California, which are added to those of Rio de Janeiro and the United Kingdom, whose presence in the country had already been reported weeks ago.

The “Israeli variant” It was identified in a report made by the Central Laboratory of the Ministry of Health.

According to the official report, the variant “it is not significant at the clinical or epidemiological level” and has stated that “it is not connected or is a cause of further contagion or serious illness.”

The variant, identified as P681H, was first detected in July and was confirmed in 181 patients.

On the other hand, the Israeli authorities opened the Taba Pass, located on the border with Egypt, on Tuesday for the first time in a year, in preparation for the Easter holidays.

The pass will be open until April 12, with restrictions on the number of people who can cross it and as long as have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19. Thus, this limit has been set at 300 people a day.

Israel has been easing restrictions in recent weeks due to advances in its vaccination campaign, in which 51 percent of the population has already received the two doses, although it has been criticized for excluding those in the early stages. Palestinians residing in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

For the first time in several months, Israel registered a positive rate below 1% (0.9%) on Monday, with only 356 infections detected, which put the number of active cases at 8,268.

