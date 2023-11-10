Israeli forces arrested at least 41 people this Friday in military raids in various parts of the West Bank and demolished the family homes of 2 Palestinian attackers in the Hebron area who months ago killed an Israeli settler.

“During the night, the Army, Israel Border Police and engineering forces carried out counter-terrorism activities in the city of Hebron,” a military spokesman said.

According to him, the troops “demolished two residences of Hamas terrorists, Muhammad Shantir and Saker Shantir, that on August 21, 2023, they carried out a shooting attack “that killed an Israeli woman residing in a nearby colony.”

These practices, which Israel defends as a form of deterrence, are labeled “collective punishment” by human rights NGOs.

In parallel, The troops carried out “an anti-terrorist operation” in the same city of Hebron, where they “closed a printing press” and took away equipment “used to print incendiary materials for the terrorist organization Hamas.”

On the other hand, Soldiers carried out raids on Al Aroub refugee camps in Hebron Governorate, as well as in the Deheisha and Aida camps, in Bethlehem, where “many suspects were interrogated, buildings searched” and weapons were confiscated. In total, among the more than 40 arrested, at least 14 of them are linked to Hamas.

Smoke during a fight between the Israeli army and Hamas militants.

The Israeli military says that since the start of the war between Hamas and Israel in Gaza on October 7, it has arrested more than 1,540 Palestinians in the West Bank. among them more than 930 people associated with Hamas, which has overcrowded Israeli prisons with Palestinian prisoners.

All of this occurs at a time of extreme regional tension that has also exacerbated violence in the occupied West Bank.which just on Thursday experienced its deadliest day since 2002, when Israeli troops killed at least 18 Palestinians in several incidents and raids.

It was the deadliest day since the Second Intifada, and the bloodiest episode was in Jenin, in an Israeli operation where more than 14 Palestinians were killed and more than 20 wounded.



Israel took control of the occupied West Bank in 1967 and, since then, has maintained a long regime of military occupation and colonization over this territory, contravening international legislation and imposing a reality on the ground that human rights groups describe as “apartheid.”

There are already more than 11,000 dead in Gaza



The dead in Gaza due to Israeli bombings after 35 days of war with the Islamist group Hamas They rose this Friday to more than 11,000, while the injured numbered almost 27,500, sources from the enclave’s Ministry of Health reported.

Palestinians carry the corpses of Nizar Rayan on their shoulders.

“The death toll from the Israeli aggression rose to 11,078, including 4,506 children, 3,027 women and 678 elderly people,” while “27,490 citizens were injured” with injuries of varying severity, detailed the Health spokesperson, Ashraf al Qudra.

The same source added that in the last few hours Israel “committed 12 major massacres, claiming the lives of 260 people,” while there are also at least 2,700 missing, including 1,500 children “who are still under rubble.”

In turn, the press reported that the Army surrounded four hospitals in the Strip, where thousands of internally displaced people take refuge, and that among them is the Al Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gazawhich on Friday morning suffered a bombing that killed at least 13 people and injured several dozen.

According to Health, since the beginning of the conflict on October 7, almost 200 health workers have died and 53 ambulances have been destroyed. In addition, more than half of the hospitals in Gaza are not working due to lack of fuel.

Aerial view of the Al-Shifa hospital complex in Gaza City.

The Palestinian Red Crescent also denounced that there are now “violent clashes” in the Al Quds Hospital area.which resulted in at least one death and at least 20 injuries among the displaced people taking refuge in the medical center.

Due to the lack of electricity due to fuel shortages that affects many hospitals, medical teams at medical centers such as Al Quds “are operating with minimal resources,” without electricity and “continuous interruptions in communications and the internet for the third consecutive day,” added a Red Crescent spokeswoman.

“The hospital remains isolated for the fifth consecutive day, as all roads leading to it are closed due to shelling in the surrounding area,” added the same source. Israel and Hamas enter their 35th day of war this Friday, with Israeli forces increasingly penetrating Gaza City and the northern area of ​​the enclave, with thousands of Palestinian civilians continuing to be forced to move south.

EFE