The Israeli Army announced this Thursday the arrest of the director of the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza, Mohamed Abu Salmeya, to question him about the “terrorist activities” of the Islamist group Hamas in the clinic, after showing yesterday to a group of media, including EFE, a tunnel built under the medical center

“The director of Al Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip was detained and transferred for interrogation by the internal intelligence service (Shin Bet) according to evidence showing that Al Shifa hospital, under his direction, served as a command center and control of Hamas,” reported the military spokesperson.

This announcement comes after yesterday the Army displayed a tunnel that passes under one of the hospital buildings and which it said had been used by militants of the Palestinian group to hide and carry out attacks.

“The Hamas terrorist tunnel network located under the hospital also exploited the electricity and resources extracted from the hospital. In addition, Hamas stored numerous weapons inside and on the hospital grounds,” a military spokesman explained today, who also insisted on the complaint. that after the October 7 attack on Israeli territory, militiamen from the group ““They sought refuge in the hospital and some of them took hostages from Israel with them.”

For its part, the spokesperson for the Gaza Ministry of Health reported today that several people – including the hospital director – were detained yesterday at an Israeli military checkpoint in Gaza during the evacuation of a group of patients and hospital staff.

Health explained that it was a UN convoy coordinated by the World Health Organization (WHO), which was detained for about seven hours, during which “extreme violence was recorded towards the patients, their companions and medical personnel” by part of the Israeli soldiers.

The Ministry blamed the UN for this incident and announced that it will discontinue all coordination with the WHO on the evacuation of the rest of the medical personnel and wounded who remain in Al Shifa until the detainees are released and explain what happened.

