The Israeli Army confirmed this Saturday that 240 people have been arrested in his military operation inside Kamal Adwan hospital from Beit Lahia, in the north of the Gaza Strip. This operation culminated this Saturday after breaking in by force on Friday, forcing the evacuation of patients and medical personnel and setting fire to several departments.

Among those detained is the director of the center, Dr. Husam Abu Safiya, who was missing since Friday and, according to Israel, is a “Hamas terrorist agent“who is in their custody, being interrogated in Gazan territory.

During the operation at the hospital “they stopped more than 240 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists and other agents suspected of terrorist activities, some of whom tried to impersonate patients or flee in ambulances,” said a joint statement from the Army and the Shin Bet, the internal security agency.

Israel assures that among those arrested there are 15 militiamen who participated in the October 7, 2023 attacks, as well as Hamas engineers and anti-tank missile operatives who used the hospital as a hideout.

“Despite calls not to allow terrorists to exploit hospitals for military activities, we identified that terrorists were using Kamal Adwan Hospital as a command center for their military operations,” the military statement indicated.

Israel asserts that during initial on-the-ground interrogations by Shin Bet agents “many terrorists who left the hospital testified that they had participated in terrorist activities in the area.” The Army explained that, before starting the operation, they were 95 patients evacuatedcompanions and medical personnel, while a large part of the 350 people who were in the hospital were transferred days before.

Most were transferred to nearby hospital Indonesia, which was completely destroyed last Wednesday, although Israel claims that it delivered 5,000 liters of fuel for its generators. In addition to the arrest of suspects, Israel claims that it confiscated numerous weapons inside the Kamal Adwan, including grenades, pistols, ammunition and military equipment.

“During the operation, the terrorists anti-tank missiles fired and rocket launchers against the troops, who quickly eliminated them with the support of the air force without causing casualties in our ranks,” the Army stressed.

On this Saturday morning Israel freed about 400 people of all those arrested in Kamal Adwan, who reported degrading treatment as they were forced to walk to another place – many of them injured or sick -, in addition to being beaten and forced to strip naked to be searched.

a military spokesman denied that abusebut confirmed that they were asked to remove their clothes to check that they were not carrying explosives or weapons, in addition to denying that the troops set fire to some hospital facilities, despite images showing large columns of smoke and the testimony of witnesses. .

Israel carries out a harsh “scorched earth” offensive throughout the north of the Gaza Strip, with repeated attacks against its hospitals, especially the Kamal Adwan, which had been practically out of service for days due to constant bombardments by quadcopter drones and robotic vehicles.