US President Joe Biden’s national security team is still uncertain about when and how the likely attack by Iran and the Hezbollah terrorist group against Israel will occur, the website reported on Tuesday (6). Axios.

The American news portal cites as sources three officials familiar with the conversations that took place on Monday (5) at the meeting between Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with her security team to assess the situation in the Middle East.

The sources added that the Biden administration is working to deter potential attacks and mobilize diplomatic pressure on Iran and Hezbollah to try to minimize retaliation from both for the deaths of two terrorist leaders.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his G7 counterparts on Sunday (4), to whom he assured that Iran and Hezbollah could attack Israel within a maximum period of 48 hours, which expired on Monday.

However, in the meeting that Biden and Harris had with the White House National Security Council, the assessment of the situation “was more nuanced” and, according to the intelligence services, a scenario involving two waves of attacks is expected: one from Hezbollah and another from Iran and several of its other allies in the region.

However, it remains unclear to US intelligence who will strike first and what kind of offensive they will carry out, the sources told Axios.

Iran and Hezbollah have vowed to retaliate against Israel over the killings of Hamas terrorist leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which Israel has not claimed responsibility for, and of the Lebanese terrorist group’s military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut, which the Israeli government has acknowledged.