Prime Minister Netanyahu Says Israel Destroyed All Islamic Jihad Leaders in Gaza

The Israeli military managed to destroy during the operation “Shield and Arrow” in the Gaza Strip the entire top of the Palestinian radical movement “Islamic Jihad” (the organization is recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia). The successful operation was announced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking at a weekly government meeting on Sunday, May 14, reports TASS.

He noted that the fight against the Islamists continued for five days. In addition, Netanyahu stressed that the army and intelligence were tasked with carrying out the operation using initiative and surprise, and this instruction was carried out.

The Prime Minister highly appreciated the actions of the Israeli military. “With complete surprise and constant initiative, we eliminated the entire top of the Islamic Jihad in Gaza. We eliminated dozens of terrorists, destroyed 17 Jihad headquarters, missile depots, anti-tank crews, and much more,” he explained.

Netanyahu also thanked the military for their professionalism and the Israelis for their endurance.

On May 11, it was reported that the Israel Defense Forces announced the destruction of one of the commanders of the Islamic Jihad, Ali Ghali.