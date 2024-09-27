Beirut (Al-Ittihad, agencies)

The Israeli army announced that it had targeted, with violent raids whose sound was heard throughout various parts of the Lebanese capital, the central command headquarters of Hezbollah in the southern suburb of Beirut, indicating that the target in the raids was the Secretary-General of the party, Hassan Nasrallah, and these developments came with a warning to the nations. The United Nations stressed that the situation in Lebanon is catastrophic, and that the region cannot bear more blood, with the number of displaced people rising to 500,000 in various regions, including 175,000 children.

Yesterday, the Lebanese News Agency reported that 6 buildings were leveled as a result of a series of Israeli raids on the southern suburb of Beirut, noting that the victims and wounded were transferred to a number of hospitals in the area.

A Lebanese security source indicated that the air strikes were the largest attack on the southern suburb of Beirut since the beginning of the conflict last October.

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hajari said in a statement yesterday that Hezbollah’s central command headquarters, which was targeted in the southern suburb, was deeply penetrated into civilian areas.

Israeli media reported that Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah was the target of the raids, and that Tel Aviv informed the United States of the raids on the suburb before they were launched.

Israeli media quoted sources as saying that there were indications that the Secretary-General of Hezbollah was at the party’s central headquarters, which was subjected to an Israeli raid in the Beirut suburb.

She described the chance of survival for everyone who was at the party headquarters in the southern suburb of Beirut as “extremely slim.”

Following the bombing, Israeli security sources reported that there was a state of high alert in the security services, with expectations that Hezbollah would launch a barrage of missiles towards Israel.

The head of the Lebanese caretaker government, Najib Mikati, assigned the coordinator of the “National Committee for Coordination of Disaster and Crisis Response Operations,” Nasser Yassin, to mobilize all relevant agencies in light of information indicating that large numbers of casualties occurred as a result of the Israeli bombing on the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Mikati, who is in New York to attend the meetings of the United Nations General Assembly, contacted the Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, and was informed of the available information.

Yesterday, US President Joe Biden said that his country was not aware of, and did not participate in, the attack launched by the Israeli army on Beirut.

Earlier, a spokesman for the US Department of Defense, the Pentagon, said that the United States had not received advance notice about the strike, noting that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Galant, while the operation was underway.

In this context, an Israeli security official said yesterday that any ground operation against Hezbollah will be limited and will be carried out in the shortest time.

Israeli media quoted the official, who preferred to remain anonymous, saying about the ground operation: “We will try to do this in the shortest time. I think we are preparing for this every day, and this is certainly within our tools.”

On the humanitarian side, the international organization Save the Children said yesterday that the number of people forcibly displaced from their homes in Lebanon within a year jumped to 500,000, including about 175,000 children.

The organization added that “signs of severe distress appeared on many of the children arriving at the shelters, and that their number is expected to increase in the coming days.”

In turn, the United Nations Humanitarian Aid Coordinator in Lebanon, Imran Reda, said that the recent increasing tension in Lebanon is “a disaster in the literal sense of the word.”

Reda pointed out, during his participation yesterday in the weekly press conference of the United Nations Office in Geneva, that the residents of southern Lebanon have been living in fear and anxiety for almost a year.

He pointed out that they fear experiencing a situation similar to what is happening in Gaza.

The UN official stated that they “witnessed the bloodiest operation in recent times in Lebanon, and many people fear that this is just the beginning.”

He stated that the United Nations and its partners are working in coordination with the Lebanese government to support humanitarian intervention efforts.