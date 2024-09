Fire breaks out in northern Israel after Hezbollah rocket attack | Photo: EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

The Israeli Army announced on Thursday night (19) that it had destroyed more than 100 Hezbollah missile launchers that were “ready to fire” at its territory.

The information was released in a military statement, published minutes before midnight, in which Israel said its military had intensively bombed areas controlled by the Lebanese terrorist group for two hours.

“Under the direction of Army intelligence, approximately 100 launchers and additional infrastructure were attacked, which in total contained approximately 1,000 barrels of rocket launchers.”

This was the second Israeli strike targeting Hezbollah on Thursday. The army had already bombed 30 other launch pads and infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah earlier in the afternoon.

During the operations, two Israeli soldiers were killed in northern Israel by shells fired by Hezbollah.

In turn, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah promised “harsh retaliation and just punishment” against Israel, which he blamed for the explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon in recent days. In the statement, Nasrallah stressed that the attacks are a “declaration of war” on the terrorist group.

For several weeks now, the Israeli government has been talking about launching a ground offensive in southern Lebanon, with the aim of allowing displaced families to return to northern Israel.