Tunnel found by soldiers inside house in Gaza city | Photo: Disclosure/IDF

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated this Thursday (18) that they have completed the demolition of Hamas' main rocket and weapons manufacturing industrial zone in the center of the Gaza Strip, in addition to having eliminated a vast network of tunnels that it housed some of the terrorist group's facilities.

Israeli Army troops said additional areas to the main manufacturing center were also located in the towns of Maghazi, Bureij and Nuseirat.

In total, the IDF's 36th Division, along with the Yahalom combat engineering unit and the Air Force's Shaldag unit, discovered and destroyed dozens of tunnels along the Salah a-Din road in central Gaza, which connects to hundreds of kilometers of underground passages, according to the military.

One of the tunnel openings was located in the home of a senior Hamas commander responsible for the rocket manufacturing operation. According to the Army, the underground travel spaces led to locations used by Hamas to manufacture military equipment, as well as serving as a passage for the group to transport ammunition across all sides of Gaza.

In Maghazi, Bureij and Nuseirat, the IDF discovered steel workshops, chemical and explosives factories, and storage sites for long-range rockets.

Israel's ground offensive continues from north to south in the Gaza Strip, where terrorists still hold hundreds of hostages taken on October 7th.