Israeli artillery unit near the Gaza border, southern Israel | Photo: EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

The Israeli Army reported this Friday (8) that it attacked Hamas military infrastructure on the campus of Al Azhar University, in the Gaza Strip.

On Thursday (7), the Army attacked “complexes with terrorist infrastructure used for Hamas military activities at Al Azhar University”, located in the Rimal neighborhood, in the center of Gaza City.

“Within the university campus, troops located terrorist infrastructure, including an underground tunnel that ran from the university courtyard and continued to a school one kilometer away,” an Israeli military spokesman said in a statement.

Furthermore, the source added, “numerous weapons were located and seized, including explosive devices, rocket parts, launchers, explosive device detonation systems and various technological assets for intelligence analysis and research.”

The spokesperson also highlighted that the result of this operation “shows that Hamas took advantage of the university building for attacks against our forces”.

Israeli soldiers also carried out an operation in what they described as “a Hamas observation control room” in the area of ​​Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza, where they found 200 communications devices and dozens of cameras, as well as an operational tunnel, chargers, grenades and more military equipment.

The attack on the university occurred as Israel continues its military offensive in the Gaza Strip. The war, which has lasted 63 days, broke out with a surprise Hamas attack on Israel, resulting in at least 1,200 deaths and more than 240 people taken hostage and taken to the Palestinian enclave. (With EFE Agency)