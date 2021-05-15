Amid an escalation of attacks, which included the firing of rockets by Hamas into Tel Aviv, Israel destroyed a 12-story building in Gaza, in which the newsrooms of major international press media, like the US agency AP, the French AFP and the Al Jazeera news network.

The attack was advised in advance by the Israeli army. There were moments of despair: not only because of the imminence of the incursion, but also because of the certainty of a significant loss of archival and journalistic materials. Journalists from both newsrooms They requested that a few minutes be postponed to collect equipment and documents: the request was rejected.

The building, in addition to the newsrooms of the press, also had households. According to Israel, the motive for the attack was that housed “military assets” used by the intelligence wing of the Hamas group.

“Bombs can fall on our building. We have run up the stairs, from the 11th floor and now we are looking at the building from afar. We pray that the Israeli army will retract, “Fares Akram, a correspondent for the AP agency in Gaza, posted on Twitter before the attack.

The explosion and subsequent collapse – in the middle of a gigantic cloud of dust – was broadcast live by the television networks.

The collapse of the Jala tower after the Israeli attack on Gaza. (Mohammed Salem / Reuters)

The Israeli army, after the attack, accused Hamas of “hide behind” of the newsrooms of the press and “use your tenants as human shields”.

“The terrorist group Hamas intentionally places its military assets in the heart of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip,” it added in a statement, in which it specified that it had warned those who were in the building before the attack and which gave them enough time to evacuate.

Another view of the Israeli attack on the Jala tower in Gaza. (Ashraf Abu Amrah / Reuters)

Its about fifth large building that Israeli aviation has been ruining Gaza since the beginning of the military escalation with the Hamas militias. And it happened hours after another Israeli airstrike on a densely populated refugee camp in Ganza killed at least 10 Palestinians, mostly children, in the deadliest single attack of the most recent conflict.