Israel deported Palestinian human rights lawyer Salah Hamouri to France this Sunday by decision of the Interior Ministry, whose head, Ayelet Shaked, has considered it “a great achievement in the fight against terrorism.” Paris has condemned the measure and has considered it a violation of international law.

“During his lifetime [Hamouri] has organized, inspired and planned to commit terrorist attacks both on his own behalf and for the organization [el Frente Popular para la Liberación de Palestina, FPLP] against known citizens and Israelis,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Hamouri, 37, spent seven years in prison for planning an attack against the then Sephardic chief rabbi, Ovadia Yosef, until in 2011 he became one of the more than 1,000 prisoners exchanged by Israel for the soldier Gilad Shalit, held captive in Loop. After his release, he represented Palestinians as a lawyer in legal proceedings and worked for Addameer, an NGO that defends the rights of Palestinian inmates and one of six organizations outlawed by Israel in 2021 on charges of ties to terrorism. The lawyer has spent the last nine months in administrative detention, a figure in which the defendant does not know what charges he is accused of. He also his lawyer.

Salah Hamouri, this Sunday upon his arrival at the Roissy airport, near Paris. DAPHNE BENOIT (AFP)

Hamouri was escorted to a plane bound for Charles de Gaulle-Roissy airport near Paris in the morning. The deportation, against which there was no longer any recourse, was possible because Israel revoked his resident status in Jerusalem on the 1st. It did so under a law approved by Parliament in 2018 that gives the Ministry of the Interior the power to revoke the residence of Palestinians from the eastern part of the city -occupied by Israel since 1967 and later annexed- who have committed attacks, endangered public safety or “betrayed the State of Israel.”

‘Dangerous precedent’

The vast majority of the 340,000 Palestinians in East Jerusalem have a permanent residence permit issued by Israel. Hamouri also had a French passport, the nationality of her mother. The Israeli human rights NGO Hamoked has warned of the “dangerous precedent” and the “serious violation of basic rights” that the “deportation of a Palestinian from his homeland for ‘disloyalty to the State of Israel’ entails”.

The French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs stresses in his statement, the “multiple steps” that he has taken before the Israeli authorities to “express as clearly as possible his opposition to the expulsion.” At the Parisian airport, Hamouri was received this Sunday morning by his wife, his daughter, and dozens of people with Palestinian banners and flags.

“I have changed places, but the fight continues,” Hamouri said upon arrival in Paris. “Today I feel that I have an enormous responsibility with my cause and my people”, he added, and has claimed the Palestinian right to “resist”.

