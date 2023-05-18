The Israeli authorities deployed this Thursday, May 18, more than 2,000 police officers due to fears of violence due to the controversial ‘March of the Flags’, in the disputed Jerusalem. The annual event, in which thousands of Jewish nationalists walk the main Palestinian thoroughfare in the city, comes as tensions between Israelis and Palestinians are rising.

Police decided to allow the thousands of protesters to take the traditional route through the Damascus Gate of the Old City, despite an uptick in violence between Israelis and Palestinians over the past year and heavy fighting between the Israeli army and Palestinian militants in Gaza last week.

In the early hours of this Thursday, May 18, hundreds of Jews they tried to access the Esplanade of the Mosques – where worship is only allowed to Muslimssomething that the Palestinians consider a “provocation”.

Among the visitors were the Israeli Minister of National Security, Ben Gvir, and the Minister for the Negev, Galilee and National Resilience of Israel, Yitzhak Wasserlauf, according to activists who led the tours.

Israeli police are deployed along the route of a contentious march by flag-waving Jewish nationalists in the main Palestinian thoroughfare in Jerusalem’s Old City—an annual event that in the past has triggered eruptions of violence. By @joseffederman. https://t.co/mm81mFOhgP — The Associated Press (@AP) May 18, 2023



While Israeli officials describe the march as a festive parade, it has been marred by anti-Arab chants and violence towards Palestinians by some of the protesters.

Two years ago, the event helped spark an 11-day war between Israel and the Hamas group, which controls the Palestinian enclave.

Superintendent Yoram Segal, a senior Jerusalem Police official, said on Wednesday, May 17, that the authorities were determined to prevent violence on this occasion.

“We are going to deal harshly with anyone who tries to disturb the peace,” he said, adding that there would be no tolerance for incitement or violence that could “endanger people along the route or living along it.” along the route”.

The official also pointed out that the authorities ordered the deployment of some 2,500 officers throughout the area, both to guarantee security and to react quickly to possible episodes of violence.

Segal also confirmed that there had been a series of pre-trial arrests of people believed to be planning violent riots, but did not provide further details.

The march marks what the Jewish-majority country calls “Jerusalem Day,” commemorating Israel’s capture of east Jerusalem in the 1967 war.

Hamas calls on Palestinians to oppose ‘March of Flags’

Israel considers all of Jerusalem its eternal capital, but its annexation of the eastern sector, home to the city’s most important holy sites, is not internationally recognized. At the same time, the Palestinians claim that same territory as the capital of their eventual and future State.

Hamas called on the Palestinians to oppose the parade. “We call on the people of Jerusalem to mobilize the masses to face the ‘March of Flags’ in Jerusalem,” Mushir al-Masri, an official with the Islamist movement, said from Gaza.

For his part, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for the president of the Palestinian National Authority, remarked that allowing the march to tour the Palestinian areas of the Old City “will only lead to increased tension and could cause an explosion.”

Loop Hundreds of Palestinians hang Palestinian flags on the Israeli separation fence, protesting against the Israeli settler flag march commemorating annexation of East Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/6HQUj7XG5m —Younis | يونس (@ytirawi) May 18, 2023



Under longstanding agreements, Jews are allowed to visit the Esplanade of Mosques, but not to pray there.

However, an increase in such visits along with scenes of some Jews praying in silence have raised concerns among Palestinians that Israel is trying to upset the status quo, a charge Israel denies.

Conflicting claims to the site are among the many issues at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and frequently escalate into large outbursts of violence, such as the 2021 clashes between Israel and Hamas, which left 243 dead Palestinians and twelve dead Israelis.