Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen criticizes the UN's stance during the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip | Photo: EFE/Ismael Herrero

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Monday (25) that he had instructed Foreign Ministry staff to deny visa extensions and refuse new requests from UN officials due to their dissatisfaction with the organization's attitude during the war between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“The UN’s conduct since October 7 is a shame for the organization and the international community, starting with the Secretary-General, who legitimized war crimes and crimes against humanity, to the High Commissioner for Human Rights, who published baseless slander”, complained Cohen, in a message on his account on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

UN Secretary-General António Guterres referred to the Gaza Strip as “hell on Earth” due to the humanitarian situation since the start of the Israeli offensive.

Guterres even invoked Article 99 of the United Nations Charter, which asks the Security Council to act to stop a military offensive, such as the one in the Gaza Strip, something that was unsuccessful due to the United States' veto.

The UN General Assembly passed several resolutions calling for a ceasefire, but Israel rejected all initiatives and criticized the international body for not condemning Hamas terrorism.

Cohen also reported that UN Women ignored “acts of rape against Israeli women” in the Hamas attack for two months.

In retaliation for the actions at the UN, Israel has already withdrawn the visa of the UN humanitarian coordinator in Jerusalem, Lynn Hastings.

“We will stop working with those who cooperate with the propaganda of the terrorist organization Hamas,” Cohen wrote in X.