Shortly after the UN Security Council approved an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during Ramadan, the Muslim holy month that begins on March 10 and ends on April 9, the Israeli government said it will not obey the measure.

“The State of Israel will not cease fire. We will destroy Hamas and continue to fight until the last of the hostages returns home,” Foreign Minister Israel Katz wrote in X.

Benny Gantz, a member of Israel's interim government during the conflict, also spoke out on X. “The State of Israel has a moral obligation to continue fighting until the hostages are freed and the threat from Hamas is removed, and that is what we will do. The Security Council’s decision has no operational significance for us,” he fired.

This Monday (25), after months in which the United States, Russia and China vetoed in the Security Council proposals for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, where Israel is carrying out an offensive in response to attacks by the terrorist group Hamas in October, the collegiate unanimously approved a proposal from ten non-permanent members (Algeria, Ecuador, Guyana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, South Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia and Switzerland) for a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave during Ramadan.

The Americans, who, as a permanent member of the council (as well as France, the United Kingdom, China and Russia), could have vetoed the resolution, this time abstained.

In response, Israel canceled the visit of two officials to Washington and released a statement in which it stated that the American stance “gives Hamas hope that international pressure will allow them to achieve a ceasefire without releasing our hostages.”

In the October 7 attacks, Hamas killed 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped around 250. After hostage exchanges with Palestinian prisoners, rescues and recovery of bodies in recent months, around 130 hostages remain in Gaza. Israeli intelligence estimates that approximately 30 of them are dead.