Palestinian President’s Special Envoy: Israel Denies Abbas Gaza Visit

Israeli authorities have denied Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas permission to visit the Gaza Strip. This was stated in an interview RIA Novosti said the Palestinian leader’s adviser on international relations and his special envoy Riyad al-Maliki.

“We did not ask for permission. We announced that the president would go to Gaza. And then the Israeli response was that they would not allow President Mahmoud Abbas to enter Gaza,” he said.

According to al-Maliki, this is evidence of Israel’s occupation of Gaza. Abbas knew that he would be denied access to the enclave, and that is why he requested assistance and security guarantees from the UN Security Council, the Palestinian leader’s special representative noted.

Earlier, the Hürriyet newspaper, citing sources, reported that Abbas cancelled a dinner in Turkey with members of parliament due to an assassination threat from Israel.