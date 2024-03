Civilians waiting for food in Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip | Photo: EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

In response to the allegations made public this Thursday (14) by the Gaza Ministry of Health, controlled by the terrorist group Hamas, and the Palestinian media, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson for the Arabic language, Avichay Adraee , denied that Israeli troops opened fire on people waiting for humanitarian aid in two different locations in the Palestinian enclave.

According to Hamas, the attack caused the death of 21 people in total.

“Reports that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) targeted dozens of Gaza civilians on Thursday night at a humanitarian aid distribution point are incorrect,” Adraee said via her official X account (formerly Twitter).

Adraee emphasized that the incident is currently under investigation by Israeli authorities and urged media outlets to report only “credible information.”

Earlier, the Gaza Ministry of Health, which is controlled by the terrorist group fighting against Israel, updated the alleged number of Palestinians it claims were killed in two attacks allegedly carried out by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip.

According to Palestinians, at least 21 people were killed and more than 150 were injured by gunfire, which they say was fired by the Israeli military, as they waited for aid trucks at a roundabout in northern Gaza.

In the afternoon, around eight civilians were killed in an air strike, which Hamas says was carried out by Israel, on an aid distribution center in the Nuseirat camp in the center of the Gaza Strip. The number cannot be verified by independent sources.

In total, the two attacks carried out this Thursday caused 29 deaths, according to Hamas.