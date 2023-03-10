Israel | Demonstrations spread to Tel Aviv airport when Lloyd Austin arrived for a visit – Shooting also in the center

During his visit, the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin expressed his concern about the violence of the Jewish settlements against the Palestinians. During Austin’s visit, there was a shooting in downtown Tel Aviv.

Thursday a crowd of Israelis opposing the hard-right government’s legal reforms gathered at the main terminal of Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

Picket blocked the road to the airport. Traffic outside the main terminal was blocked in the afternoon, and some people had abandoned their cars in the traffic chaos.

The news agencies AFP and Reuters report on the matter.

Ben Gurion is Israel’s largest international airport and it is estimated that around 65,000 passengers pass through it during the day.

In Israel, there have been protests against the reform package planned by the government for weeks.

Protesters on the road leading to the departure terminal of Ben Gurion Airport.

The aim of the protesters who arrived at the airport was to disturb the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu starting trip abroad and the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s starting visit to Israel.

Netanyahu is scheduled to leave for a two-day visit to Rome in the afternoon. Austin arrived at Ben Gurion in the afternoon.

Austin was supposed to arrive in Israel already on Wednesday. However, he postponed his trip to Thursday, and announced that he would organize his scheduled meetings near the airport.

In addition to the protests, just before Austin’s arrival, Israeli border police killed three Palestinian fighters in the West Bank. The beginning of the year has been bloodier in the West Bank than ever since the end of the second intifada, or Palestinian uprising, in 2005.

In his press conference, Austin expressed his concern about Jewish settlement violence against Palestinians.

According to him, the United States “opposes any actions that could create more insecurity, including settlement expansion and toxic rhetoric.”

Austin, however, assured that the United States is committed to providing for Israel’s security.

Demonstrators protesting against the government’s controversial justice reform law blocked the main street leading to Ben Gurion.

Demonstrations started when Prime Minister Netanyahu’s government announced its intentions to transfer the power of the Supreme Court to the government.

The bill would change Israel’s legal system so that the parliament, the Knesset, would be able to override the Supreme Court’s decision with a simple majority. According to the bill, the government would be able to appoint the judges in practice.

According to the protesters, the bill would weaken the country’s highest court, limit law enforcement and give the country’s politicians more power.

Thursday– evening in the center of Tel Aviv, there was also a shooting in which three people were injured, Reuters reports. The Israeli police say they have “neutralized” the shooter and say it was a “terrorist attack”.

According to Reuters, there were a large number of rescue authorities and police officers on the busy street. Meanwhile, the restaurants on the street were empty of customers after people fled the place in the middle of dinner.

There was no information immediately after the events on whether the shooting was related to the protests.