Gaza (Union)

Yesterday, the Israeli army called on all residents and displaced persons in areas east of Gaza City to evacuate, while dozens were killed and wounded in air strikes and artillery shelling that targeted several areas in the Strip.

In a post on the “X” platform, the Israeli army spokesman said to all residents and displaced persons present in some areas in the “Shujaiya” neighborhood and the new neighborhoods, “Turkman and Al-Tuffah”: “You must evacuate immediately south on Salah al-Din Street to the humanitarian zone,” and he attached his post. With a map that includes the areas to be evacuated.

Earlier yesterday, Israeli vehicles made a limited advance east of the Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, amid intense artillery and air strikes, and a massive displacement of the neighborhood’s residents.

Residents of the Shuja’iyya neighbourhood said they were surprised by the invading tanks that opened fire, amidst air strikes after the bombing the day before yesterday.

From time to time, Israeli vehicles advance in different areas of the Gaza Governorate to carry out military operations and then retreat after hours or days.

Video clips on social media showed women, men and children carrying bags and food and running through the streets after the attack broke out, and some of the men were carrying injured children, some of them bleeding, as they fled.

A number of Palestinians were killed and others sustained various injuries in Israeli bombing east of Gaza City and the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Medical sources said that 5 Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, according to the Palestinian News Agency, WAFA.

The sources added that a number of people were killed in an Israeli artillery shelling east of the Bureij Camp in the central Gaza Strip.

One person was killed and two others were injured in an artillery attack that targeted them while they were collecting firewood in Deir al-Balah. Three others were killed in al-Sabra neighborhood, south of the city, after airstrikes targeted four homes and led to their destruction. The Civil Defense reported that there were missing people under the rubble.

In the northern Gaza Strip, 8 Palestinians were killed in a bombing that targeted a gathering in Jabalia camp, and another Palestinian was killed in a raid on a house in the Beit Lahia project.

At the same time, the Israeli artillery shelled the areas of “Tal al-Hawa and Sheikh Ajleen” southwest of Gaza City, “Wadi Gaza Bridge” and east of “al-Bureij Camp” with shells, which led to the death of a Palestinian.

A bombing targeting a school housing displaced people in Abasan, east of Khan Yunis, led to the killing and wounding of a number of Palestinians.

International mediation efforts supported by the United States have not yet succeeded in reaching a ceasefire agreement, despite the continuation of negotiations amid continuing Western pressure seeking to bring more aid into the Gaza Strip.