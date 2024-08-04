Gaza (Union)

Yesterday evening, the Israeli army demanded that the residents of 7 neighborhoods in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, forcibly evacuate them, in preparation for launching a new attack on them, on the grounds that Hamas had launched rockets from them.

This comes four days after the army launched a devastating attack on areas it previously claimed were “safe” east of Khan Younis, leaving 255 dead and widespread destruction.

The Israeli army spokesman said, via the “X” platform: The residents of the neighborhoods of Jort al-Lut, al-Manara, Ma’an, Qizan al-Najjar, Qizan Abu Rashwan, al-Salam and al-Hashash must evacuate the area immediately to the humanitarian zone.

Meanwhile, Israeli shelling of various areas in the Gaza Strip left dozens of Palestinians dead and wounded, including women and children, according to what Palestinian medical sources announced yesterday.

Yesterday, the Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip announced the killing of at least 30 people in an Israeli missile attack that targeted two schools housing displaced people in the Al-Nasr neighborhood in Gaza City.

Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal said in a brief statement, “The death toll from the massacre of the bombing of Hassan Salama and Al-Nasr schools has risen to 30 dead and dozens wounded, some of them in critical condition.”

Earlier, Basal confirmed that “at least 25 dead people, most of them children and women, were pulled out, in addition to 50 wounded, most of them children and women, and were transferred to the Baptist Hospital after an Israeli missile attack targeted the Hassan Salama and Al-Nasr schools in the Al-Nasr neighborhood north of Gaza City, which are sheltering thousands of displaced people.” The army confirmed that air strikes were launched on the two schools, because they contained Hamas command and control complexes. The Israeli army said it was continuing its attacks on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, where Israeli soldiers are carrying out operations in both the central part of the coastal strip and the city of Rafah in the south.

The day before yesterday, the Civil Defense announced the killing of at least 17 people in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a school complex in Gaza City in the northern part of the Strip. The army also said that it targeted the place because it was a “hideout” for Hamas members.