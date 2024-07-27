The United States has received Israel’s latest proposal for a ceasefire deal in Gaza and the release of hostages ahead of a summit in Rome tomorrow between CIA Director Bill Burns, Mossad Chief Dedi Barnea, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdel Rahman al-Thani and Egyptian Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamal. This was reported by Walla, citing a senior Israeli official and two other well-informed sources on the eve of a summit scheduled for Sunday in Rome between CIA Director Bill Burns, Mossad Chief Dedi Barnea, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdel Rahman al-Thani and Egyptian Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamal.

In Rome, Walla writes, the updated proposal from Israel with new demands from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be discussed. In particular, the Israeli prime minister has asked for a control mechanism to be established to prevent the transfer of weapons from the southern Gaza Strip to the northern Palestinian enclave. Senior officials in the negotiating group and security bodies cited by Walla believe that Hamas will not accept this condition and that this will lead to a crisis in the talks.

Moreover Hamas has made it clear that it will not back down from the demands contained in the latest agreement proposal presented to the mediators, in particular on the fact that there should be a complete withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) from the Gaza Strip for the release of all hostages, the daily Al-Mayadeen, close to Hezbollah, wrote, citing its source, on condition of anonymity

According to the source cited by the pro-Hezbollah daily, Hamas has demanded that the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Strip include the Netzarim and Philadelphia corridors. Furthermore, Hamas would not accept any new agreement for the release of hostages that does not include a clear text on the achievement of a permanent ceasefire, the source added.

Al-Mayadeen also writes that the source said that Hamas is not averse to temporarily taking over the government administration of the Strip with a national consensus, should an agreement on the governance of Gaza and the West Bank not be reached.

Gaza: “30 killed in IDF raid against school in Deir al-Balá”

The Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry reported that An Israeli attack on a school serving as a shelter for displaced people in the city of Deir al-Bala has left at least 30 dead and a hundred injured. The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that a medical center and a prayer house inside the Khadija school, west of the city, were hit. Israel confirmed attacks only in the southern part of the enclave, in Rafah and Khan Yunis, as well as in the Zeitun neighborhood of Gaza City.

The management of the nearby Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital confirmed to the Hamas-affiliated daily Filastin that “dozens of dead and wounded” had been killed in the Israeli attack, although it could not provide a precise number of victims. Ambulance and civil defense teams continue to assist citizens, and “the number of dead could increase at any time,” according to Wafa.

Gaza: 39,258 Palestinians killed since 7/10, 41 in 24 hours

At least 39,258 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 7, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, adding that 90,589 were injured in the Israeli military offensive. In the last 24 hours alone, 41 Palestinians were killed and 103 were injured, the Gaza authorities added, accusing Israel of having carried out “four massacres against families” in the last day.

Israel ‘will act forcefully’ in Khan Younis, orders new evacuation

Israel has announced for its part that it will “act forcefully” in the south of Khan Younis. and ordered a new evacuation of residents. The Israeli military said it announced the latest mass evacuation for the southern areas of the city of Khan Younis via text messages, phone calls, recorded audio messages and Arabic-language broadcasts.

The latest evacuation order comes on top of last week’s evacuation of eastern areas of the war-torn southern city, which forced some 180,000 Palestinians to flee within four days with few possessions. In its latest order, the Israeli military said it would “act forcefully against the terrorist organization” in Khan Younis and accused Hamas of using “Gaza residents as human shields.”

United Nations agencies have sharply criticized Israel’s policy of mass displacement of Gaza’s civilian population and its military’s attacks on areas previously declared by Israel as so-called “safe zones.”

Four US-UK airstrikes hit Hodeidah airport in Yemen

Four US-UK airstrikes hit Hodeidah airport in Yemen, Al Masirah TV, a Houthi-controlled channel, reported. US and British forces have been carrying out joint strikes against the Houthis since January 12 in response to rebel attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

Israeli ship intercepts drone coming from Lebanon

An Israeli warship, operated by the Navy’s Shayetet 3, in coordination with the IAF, successfully intercepted a drone that entered Israeli waters from Lebanese territory, the Jerusalem Post reports.