Israel delays the release of Palestinian prisoners until that of its hostages is guaranteed

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamín Netanyahu, announced in Sunday the delay of the release of the Palestinian prisoners that was scheduled for Saturday until Hamas guarantees that of the next hostages of Gaza, according to a statement released by his office.

“It has been decided to delay the release of the terrorists planned for yesterday until the release of the next hostages is guaranteed, and without degrading ceremonies,” said a statement from the Netanyahu office at dawn, after hours of backwardness of the release of the prisoners.

The commission of matters of the detainees and ex -detainees of the Palestinian government confirmed shortly after the news in another statement: “postponed the release of Palestinian prisoners by the Israeli occupation until new notice.”

Although the last hostage in Gaza whose release was scheduled for this Saturday, the Beduino Hisham al Sayed, left the enclave early in the afternoon, the release of more than 600 Palestinian prisoners that was expected accordingly delaying

In the statement, Netanyahu said that the reason for delaying the liberation of prisoners were “the repeated violations” of the Hamás Fire Agreement, thereby referring to “the ceremonies that belittle hostages with propaganda motifs.”

This Saturday and as in previous exchanges, Hamas made the hostages released (except Al Sayed) by stage with the militiamen before giving them to the Red Cross.

In addition, at the last minute of the night the Islamist group spread a propaganda video of two other captives that follow in the enclave, avoid David and Guy Gilboa Dalal, watching from a van the release this morning of Omer Wenkert, Omer Shem Tov and Eliya Cohen. From the vehicle, the two hostages appealed to Netanyahu to move forward with the high fire.

A few minutes before Netanyahu’s announcement, the Palestinian red crescent claimed to prepare to move one of the prisoners, Kazem Zawahira, directly to a Hospital in Bethlehem (south of the West Bank) as he left prison. After the Israeli announcement, the organization withdrew its ambulances from the collection point.

At 23:57 local time (21:57 GMT), the detainees’ affairs commission announced that in Ramala, the point of liberation of prisoners in the West Bank, the authorities were prepared to receive the bus with the prisoners. Israeli media also collected that Israel was about to let out the buses with the detainees.

Little more than an hour later, the Israel government communicated the temporary suspension of liberation.

Hamas gives the six Israelis planned for this Saturday and completes the releases agreed in the first phase of Alto El Fuego

Israel now determines the release of the Palestinian prisoners to which Hamas guarantees that of the next hostages in Gaza, although the statement does not specify whether this affects only the four deaths that Islamists have to deliver next Thursday (the last of the first of the first Phase of Alto El Fuego) or the rest of the captives in the enclave.