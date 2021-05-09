After a weekend of violence and hundreds of injuries in clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli security forces, Jerusalem prepares for the annual march to the Old City that commemorates Israel’s conquest of the eastern part of the holy city in the 1967 war, ‘Jerusalem Day’ for Jews, ‘Black Day’ for Palestinians.

In an attempt to reduce tension, the Justice decided to delay the final decision on the eviction of four Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood for a month. Throughout the busy month of Ramadan, this eviction has become the central axis of demands that reached their peak on Saturday, when thousands of faithful remained on the Esplanade of the Mosques after the night prayer as a sign of support with Sheikh Jarrah’s families. This protest ended with a large-scale police assault that included the forcible eviction of the Al Aqsa mosque and left 200 injured.

The decision to delay the final hearing on the case of Sheikh Jarrah “is an Israeli strategy to buy time and calm the mobilizations of solidarity and protest against ethnic cleansing in the eastern part of the city, but they will not succeed,” he reflected in the social networks the Palestinian writer and activist Marwa Fatafta, an active voice in the networks that tries to stop the eviction.

The land on which houses now stand for Palestinian refugees was bought 145 years ago by Sephardic and Ashkenazi communities. A company linked to the settler movement has taken over them and, under Israeli law, if Jews prove that they had possessions in East Jerusalem before the 1948 war, they can demand that their “property rights” be restored to them, something that Palestinians who lost their possessions in the western part cannot do, even if they have the documents to prove it.

Israel rejects the pressure



Saturday night was Leylat al-Qadr, the night of Destiny, the most important of the holy month of fasting as it marks the moment when the Qur’an was revealed to Muhammad, and 90,000 people gathered on the Esplanade. In clashes that occurred throughout the night, this time outside the third holiest place for Islam, 90 people were injured, according to the Red Crescent.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the actions of the security forces and the advance of the occupation in the eastern part of a city that he considers “the eternal and indivisible capital of the Jewish people.” Unlike what was happening in the Trump era, this time the United States urged both parties to avoid measures that “exacerbate tensions or further drive peace away,” such as “colonization activities, house demolitions, and acts of violence. terrorism”. This message did not please a prime minister who “firmly rejected the pressure not to build in Jerusalem” and regretted that this pressure is increasing.