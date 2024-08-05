Gallant hears Crosetto, “Updated on Iran threat”

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke with Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, updating him “on security developments and threats posed by Iran and its proxies”. “We discussed the readiness of the IDF and cooperation with our allies,” Gallant himself announced on X. “Thank you, Minister, for your solidarity, leadership and firm stance on the Iranian issue,” Gallant wrote, adding that during the meeting they also “discussed the immediate importance of reaching an agreement on the return of the hostages” in Gaza. “We urge our partners to stand with Israel at this time,” Gallant concluded.

MO: UN, “urgent action” to avoid wider conflict

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for “urgent action” to avoid a “wider” conflict in the Middle East. “I am deeply concerned about the growing risk of a wider conflict in the Middle East and urge all parties, as well as states with influence, to take urgent action to de-escalate the situation,” Volker Turk said in a statement, as fears grow of a military escalation between Iran and its allies on the one hand and Israel on the other.