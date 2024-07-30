Beirut (Lebanon), 30/07/2024.- The destroyed top floors that were targeted by an Israeli strike, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, 30 July 2024. Lebanon’s state media said an Israeli drone targeted an area in the Haret Hreik neighborhood of Beirut. Israel Defense Forces announced carrying a ‘targeted strike’ in Beirut on the commander responsible for Majdal Shams attack. There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah on the announcement. (Lebanon, Hizbullah/Hezbollah) EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH | Photo: EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday (30) that Muhsin Shukr, also known as Fuad Shukr, leader and commander of the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon. The affected area is a southern suburb of the city known as a Hezbollah stronghold.

The bombing took place in reaction to an attack on the Golan Heights last weekend, leaving 12 children and teenagers dead. The region in southern Syria has belonged to Israel since the 1960s and was annexed in the Six-Day War.

The attack on the Lebanese suburb of Haret Hreik, which occurred at 7:45 p.m. local time, left one woman and two children dead and 74 people injured, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. The Israeli Defense Forces said in a press statement that they carried out “a targeted strike in Beirut on the commander responsible for the killing of the children in Majdal Shams and the killing of several additional Israeli civilians.”

Israel also said the strike killed Hezbollah’s “senior military commander,” who joined the group in 1985, and that the leader was “the adviser on planning and directing war operations” to Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah. The IDF said Shukr planned months of attacks on Israel during the Gaza Strip conflict, injuring more than 30 people, including last weekend’s attack.

Iran’s government called Israel’s attack a “cowardly and sinful aggression,” while Lebanon’s government said it would file a formal complaint with the United Nations. Hezbollah has not commented, and the group’s Al-Manar TV did not mention Shukr among the dead at press time.