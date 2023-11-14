The Israeli Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Eli Cohen, and Health, Uriel Menachem Buso, reaffirmed this Tuesday (14) the country’s justification for continuing with the current military siege on several hospitals located in the north of the Gaza Strip, amid to criticism from the World Health Organization (WHO).

At a press conference held at the UN office in Geneva, Switzerland, Israeli ministers argued that Gaza hospitals are being used as bases by terrorist organizations, such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Furthermore, Israel also pointed out that terrorists are taking advantage of the resources of these medical centers, such as electricity, to use in their tunnels and command centers.

The Minister of Health highlighted the presence of children and women being used as human shields by Palestinian terrorists, a situation that, according to him, needs to be understood by the international community at this time.

Al Rantisi Children’s Hospital, which according to Israel housed a Hamas command center and may have served as a place to house hostages kidnapped by terrorists during the October 7 attacks, was also mentioned during the press conference as one of the targets of the Forces. Defense Force (IDF) during recent fighting in the region.

“We will tell the WHO director general what everyone needs to know: in these hospitals, children and women are being used by terrorists as human shields,” Buso said. “Terrorists are taking electricity from hospitals and using it in their own tunnels and in their terror infrastructure,” added the minister.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who earlier criticized UN Secretary-General António Guterres, emphasized seeking the “immediate release of all Israeli civilians” under Hamas control in Gaza. He also highlighted that October 7 was considered the “worst day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust.”

Cohen also showed photos of Al Rantisi Children’s Hospital and said: “Why do these hospitals need underground tunnels 10, 20, 30 meters deep? Because they are used as a base by a terrorist organization. We will show all this data to the WHO so they can see who they are funding.”

Cohen also expressed the importance of the international community taking a firm stance against Hamas terrorists, stating that the Gaza Strip must be freed from the extremists’ control “not just for the benefit of Israel.”

“The international community must say clearly that the Gaza Strip must be freed from Hamas, not just for the good of Israel, but for the good of the people of Gaza themselves. If we don’t win, you will be next, because Islamic jihadism does not knows borders,” he said.

Both Israeli ministers will meet this week with WHO director general Tedros Adhanom. At the meeting, they will present data and arguments that support the Israeli military operation in Gaza and clarify the reasons behind the siege on hospitals in the Palestinian enclave. (With EFE Agency)