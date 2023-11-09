Israel uses the Arrow 3 air defense system for the first time to intercept a missile launched against the city of Eilat, as announced by the armed forces (IDF) and the Ministry of Defense. The missile, apparently launched from Yemen, was shot down over the Red Sea. It is the first time that Israel uses the Arrow 3 system for an operation and to intercept a missile in an attack against its territory.

“The first successful operation of the Arrow 3 system: this evening Israeli Air Defense soldiers successfully launched an Arrow 3 missile, effectively intercepting a target launched towards Israel in the Red Sea region”, announced the Ministry of Defense .

In recent weeks, the Arrow system had been activated to intercept a ballistic missile launched from Yemen and to stop a rocket launched from Gaza: in both cases, Israel had used an old generation Arrow 2 missile. Now, Arrow 3 has gone into action. The system has been available since 2017 and is designed to intercept and destroy ballistic missiles in the stratosphere.

The Arrow 3 is a hypersonic missile produced jointly by Israel and the USA. The project, supervised by the Ministry of Defense, involved Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Boeing. The defense system is capable of intercepting intercontinental ballistic missiles in the space phase of the trajectory. Arrow 3, which can travel up to 2,400 km, can also hit and neutralize missiles armed with nuclear, chemical or biological warheads at very high altitudes. “It is designed – we read in the IAI brochure – to destroy threats outside the atmosphere, close to launch sites”. The propulsion mechanisms and the ability to modify its trajectory are peculiar characteristics that make the system particularly efficient, with the potential ability also to center satellites in orbit.