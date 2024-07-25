Gaza (Al-Ittihad, agencies)

Yesterday, Israeli forces deepened their incursion into some towns on the eastern side of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, and also sent tanks into the center of Rafah city. Air strikes and shelling killed at least 30 Palestinians over the past day.

The fighting in the past few days has been concentrated around the towns of Bani Suheila, al-Zana and al-Qarara, where the Israeli military said troops had recovered the bodies of five people killed in the October 7 attack on Tuesday, bodies that had been held in the Strip since then.

Later yesterday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said that Israeli army strikes on areas east of Khan Yunis killed 14 people, raising the death toll in the Strip within 24 hours to 30, in addition to 146 injuries.

Residents and paramedics said that the Israeli shelling intensified in several areas in Rafah, while tanks carried out operations in the north, west and center of the city.

Meanwhile, an American official said yesterday that negotiations aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and releasing hostages are in their final stages.

He pointed out that we will witness great activity in the coming week towards reaching a long-awaited agreement, adding that the agreement is “not only possible, but essential and necessary.”

In a speech he delivered before the US Congress yesterday, the Israeli Prime Minister begged US lawmakers for more weapons for Israel as soon as possible. The speech carried many messages, as it presented his plan for the day after the war on Gaza, without explicitly mentioning a “ceasefire in the Strip.”

About half of the Democrats in the House and Senate skipped Netanyahu’s speech to a joint session of Congress, according to a tally by Axios, in protest at Netanyahu’s handling of the war in Gaza.

Among the boycotters are former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former House Majority Leader Jim Clyburn, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Axios reported that about 100 House Democrats and 28 Senate Democrats were present during the Israeli prime minister’s speech, meaning that about half of both groups were absent.