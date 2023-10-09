Israel declares a state of war, ground operation in Gaza: live broadcast

After the start of the military operation, announced on Saturday 7 October by the military commander of Hamas, Mohammad Deif, Israel declares a state of war and is preparing to begin a ground operation in the Gaza Strip which, according to sources in the Washington Post should kick in within 24-48 hours. Meanwhile, the number of Israeli deaths rises to over 700, while around 2,500 people are injured, many of them very serious. At least 750 people are missing, over 100 hostages are in the hands of Hamas, including Americans and Germans. Below are all the updates for today, Monday 9 October 2023.

LIVE

7.30 am – Iran denies responsibility for the attacks – Iran has denied involvement in the Hamas attacks and invasion of Israel. The Iranian delegation to the United Nations released a statement: “The determined steps of the Palestinians constitute a completely legitimate defense against seven decades of occupation and terrible crimes by the illegitimate Zionist regime. We support Palestine without reservation. However, we are not involved in the Palestinian response, which was carried out only by Palestine itself.

7.00 am – Israeli Army: 500 Hamas targets hit in Gaza – “Overnight, IDF fighter jets, helicopters, planes and artillery hit over 500 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip”: the army states Israeli in a statement.

6.00 am – Israeli air strikes on Gaza – The Israeli military says planes are continuing to bomb the Gaza Strip to “devastate the capabilities of the terrorist group Hamas.” Among the targets hit in the last few hours were several command posts.