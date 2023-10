Waves of smoke near a power plant in the Israeli city of Ashkelon, following rocket launches from Gaza. | Photo: EFE

The armed Islamic group Hamas bombed Israel this Saturday morning (7), in a surprise attack with more than 5,000 bombs that left at least 22 dead and more than 500 injured. According to the Palestinian militia, the offensive – already considered the largest in recent years – marks the beginning of a major operation to retake territory.

“Citizens of Israel, we are at war. Not in an operation or rounds of fighting. In a war,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video posted on social media. Israeli troops are mobilizing thousands of reservists and fighting in different areas around Gaza, where another 10 people have died.

According to the local press, Palestinian militiamen infiltrated Israel, from Gaza, by land, sea and air and kidnapped soldiers and civilians – information confirmed by the armed wing of Hamas, the al Qassam Brigades. The group also claims to have taken control of key points in the region, such as the Eerez crossing. And he announced that he entered the prison in the Israeli city of Ashkelon to free Palestinian prisoners.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Tierk, said he was shocked by the attacks and called for an immediate end to the violence in Gaza. World leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have also made public statements condemning the offensive.