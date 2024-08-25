Israel declares 48-hour state of emergency after Hezbollah strike

Israel has declared a 48-hour state of emergency following a preemptive strike on targets of the Shiite Hezbollah movement in Lebanon, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said. This is reported by Times of Israel.

The so-called “special situation” regime gives authorities more powers over the civilian population to optimize efforts to defend the country.

On Sunday morning, August 25, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it had learned that Hezbollah was preparing to launch rockets into Israel and launched preemptive strikes in Lebanon.

Earlier, Israel killed Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, known as the Sign, with the help of hackers. In addition to him, his wife, two other women and two children were eliminated.