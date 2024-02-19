The Israeli military reaction to the Hamas attack on October 7, which triggered the current war, continues to set sparks flying in international politics. Israel declared this Monday to the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, persona non grata and has closed the door to the country until it rectifies the statements made this Sunday in which it compared the Gaza war to the Holocaust. The highest authorities of the State have reacted angrily to what they consider a direct attack on Israel, on Jews in general and on the right to defend themselves. All, on the same day that the number of Palestinian deaths in the Mediterranean enclave has exceeded 29,000, according to local health authorities. In response, Brazil has recalled its ambassador in Tel Aviv for consultations, who returns from there on Tuesday, and has summoned the Israeli envoy in Brasilia for this same afternoon, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Meanwhile, Lula remains silent.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Israel Katz, summoned the Brazilian ambassador, Frederico Meyer, this Monday morning. “We will not forget nor forgive. It is a serious anti-Semitic attack. In my name and on behalf of the citizens of Israel, please convey this to President Lula, who is persona non grata in Israel until it backs down,” said the head of Israeli diplomacy, who chose a symbolic place for the reprimand, the Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem, Yad Vashem.

“I have brought you to a place that bears witness more than anything to what the Nazis and [Adolf] Hitler made the Jews, including my family members,” Katz explained. “The comparison between Israel's legitimate war against Hamas and the atrocities of Hitler and the Nazis is a shame and a serious anti-Semitic attack,” she added. Katz even showed the ambassador at the Holocaust Museum the names of her grandparents, Israel and Shaprinza Katz, in what is known as Book of Nameswhich includes, for the moment, almost five million victims.

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry has reported that “given the seriousness of this morning's statements by the Government of Israel”, it has made a double decision: to call its ambassador in Tel Aviv, who returns on Tuesday, for consultations, and to summon the envoy Israeli in Brasilia, Daniel Zonshine, on Monday afternoon in Rio de Janeiro, to a meeting with the Brazilian Foreign Minister, Mauro Silva. This crisis occurs on the eve of the G-20 foreign ministers' meeting that Brazil is hosting this week in Rio.

While President Lula remains silent, his main advisor for international affairs, Celso Amorim, has declared that the decision of Netanyahu's Cabinet “is absurd.” “It only increases Israel's isolation. Lula is claimed all over the world and at this moment who is he? [considerado] unwelcome It is Israel,” the veteran diplomat declared upon arriving at the presidential residence, in Brasilia, to meet with the president.

The first lady, Janja da Silva, one of Lula's main advisors on political issues, has tweeted about the controversy. She claims that her husband's words “referred to the genocidal government of Israel, not to the Jewish people.” And she adds that “the world should be outraged by the murder of each of those children.” [de Gaza] and unite urgently to build peace.”

The diplomatic bomb had exploded on Sunday several thousand kilometers away. “What is happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people has not happened at any other time in history. In reality, it has happened: when Hitler decided to kill the Jews,” declared the president of Brazil on Sunday in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia). “It is not a war, it is a genocide,” he remarked at a press conference at the end of a tour of several African countries. “It is not a war of soldiers against soldiers. “It is a war between a very prepared army and women and children,” added the president, also using a serious tone. Lula demanded a permanent ceasefire, peace negotiations and also criticized the governments that have suspended contributions to the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in the face of Israeli accusations, which Lula is in favor of investigating.

Netanyahu's response

Those words already posed a challenge from the first moment for the Government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which was quick to respond to Lula. “Today [por el domingo], the president of Brazil, by comparing Israel's war in Gaza against Hamas, a genocidal terrorist organization, to the Holocaust, President Silva has dishonored the memory of six million Jews murdered by the Nazis and has demonized the Jewish State as the most virulent anti-Semite. “He should be ashamed of himself,” commented the president during a speech before officials of Jewish associations.

“We often talk about the history of anti-Semitism, and we say, how are these lies that are hurled against the Jewish people, these extraordinary falsifications, these incredible diatribes that have no basis in fact possible? How can they be believed by so many? Well, that is exactly what is happening today in the case of Israel,” added Netanyahu.

The Israeli president, Isaac Herzog, also responded, pointing out that “Israeli soldiers are fighting a cruel terrorist organization whose declared objective is the annihilation of the Jewish State, and advocates the suppression of other religions and communities such as the LGBT community, and continues to brutally hold 134 babies, women and men hostage in the dungeons of Gaza.” Despite everything, Herzog added in reference to the words of the Brazilian president, “there are still leaders who atrociously accuse the nation-state of the Jewish people of the evil of Hitler's acts,” according to his profile on the social network X.

Lula had met on Saturday in parallel with the African Union summit meeting being held in Ethiopia with the Prime Minister of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), Mohamed Shtaye.

Israel's reaction to the attack, in which Hamas murdered some 1,200 people on October 7, has become the worst war the country has experienced in its 75-year history. Throughout these more than four months, comparisons with what happened in World War II in the shadow of Nazism have been recurrent. In the same way that Lula has resorted to this comparison, the Israeli authorities have done so on several occasions in the opposite direction.

The extermination of six million people during World War II fueled the birth of the crime of genocide. The Holocaust Museum was built on those pillars, where the Brazilian ambassador to Israel was summoned this Monday. In the shadow of those more than 29,000 Palestinian lives taken by Israeli troops in Gaza, the international community has once again put the term genocide on the table. The International Court of Justice, based in The Hague, considered at the end of January “plausible” that Israel is committing actions that constitute this international crime.

Netanyahu has stated that “Hamas are the new Nazis.” The war, meanwhile, continues in Gaza.

