The Hamas military structure was dismantled in the northern Gaza Strip. This was stated by spokesman Daniel Hagari of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The spokesman said Hamas had two brigades with 12 regiments in the northern coastal strip before the war began three months ago. “In total there were around 14,000 terrorists,” Hagari stressed. Since then, numerous commanders have been killed and weapons and ammunition have been destroyed. IDF soldiers found and demolished underground tunnels''.

In the Jabalia refugee camp alone in the northern section of the Gaza Strip, Hagari said the army found eight kilometers of underground tunnels and 40 entrances. ''Hamas – he explained – no longer functions in a coordinated way in the area. There are still terrorists in Jabalia, but they are now operating without a structure and without commanders.” However, he said, “further sporadic rocket attacks against Israel are expected from this area.” The Israeli army ''is trying to destroy the structures of Hamas in the center and south of the Gaza Strip, a process that will take time. The fighting will continue throughout the year.”

IDF: “Hamas commanders responsible for Kibbutz Beeri massacre killed”

Israeli soldiers killed the commanders of the Hamas battalion that led the massacre in the Beeri kubbitz, one of the bloodiest attacks of October 7th. This was reported by the IDF (the Israeli Defense Forces) and the Shin Bet, explaining that the commander of the Hamas Nuseirat battalion, Ismail Siraj, and his deputy, Ahmed Wahaba, were killed in an air attack this evening in the Gaza Strip .

The joint statement adds that Siraj previously served as commander of Hamas' Nukhba military company and was also involved in rocket production. The Nuseirat Battalion carried out the massacre in Kibbutz Be'eri and other Israeli border communities on 7 October. The same battalion was also involved in the launch of anti-tank missiles and drones against Israeli troops active in Gaza in recent months, the IDF specifies.

Netanyahu invites us to put aside differences: “United until victory”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has meanwhile asked to ''put everything aside'', i.e. differences, until victory against Hamas. ''We stand together,'' he said in a video message a day after war cabinet member Benny Gantz asked him to choose between unity or political games.

''We are not giving immunity to Hamas anywhere and we are struggling to restore security in both the south and the north,'' Netanyahu said. ''Until then, and to do so, we must put everything aside and continue together until we achieve complete victory,'' he added, stating that the military offensive in Gaza must continue ''until we achieve all objectives'' '. That is, destroy Hamas, free the hostages and ensure that the Gaza Strip ''no longer constitutes a threat to Israel''.

MSF forced to evacuate staff and families from Al-Aqsa hospital in Gaza

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has made the difficult decision to evacuate its staff and their families from the Al-Aqsa hospital area, after days of artillery fighting in the central area of ​​Gaza and following the evacuation order distributed by Israeli forces late in the morning with leaflets in the neighborhoods around the hospital where the humanitarian medical organization works.

“With a heavy burden on our hearts we are forced to evacuate while patients, hospital staff and many people looking for a safe place remain in the hospital premises,” says Carolina Lopez, MSF emergency coordinator at Al hospital -Aqsa. Yesterday, it is underlined, at 1.30 pm, a bullet heavily perforated a wall of the intensive care unit of Al-Aqsa hospital. In the last two days drone attacks and sniper fire were within a few hundred meters from the hospital.

“The situation has become so dangerous that some staff members living in the surrounding areas have been unable to leave their homes due to the ongoing risk of drones and snipers,” Lopez says. “The resulting reduction in staffing at the hospital has had an impact on patient care.” “We reiterate that Israel has an obligation, under international humanitarian law, to protect the patients and staff still working in the only functioning hospital in the central area of ​​Gaza,” adds Lopez. Doctors Without Borders continues to urgently call for a Prolonged ceasefire to avoid further deaths and injuries.

Rockets launched from Lebanon against Northern Israel, Hezbollah claims attack

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for rockets fired from Lebanon towards Mount Meron in northern Israel on Saturday morning. In a statement, cited by the Times of Israel, the terrorist group said it had targeted an Israeli military installation in the area. For Hezbollah the attack is “an initial response” to the killing of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in Lebanon last week. About 40 rockets were fired from Lebanon this morning in the Mount Meron area, the IDF said, and sirens sounded in many communities near the northern border, raising the alarm of possible incoming rockets and suspected drone infiltration. There are no reports of injuries while the Israeli military claims to have hit a cell in southern Lebanon, responsible for some rocket attacks.

USA: Houthi drone shot down over the Red Sea

The US army shot down ''in self-defense'' a drone ''launched by the Houthi militiamen who control parts of Yemen'' in the Red Sea. Centcom wrote this on 'X', specifying that the drone was shot down by its USS Laboon warship in the vicinity of several merchant ships. No damage or casualties were reported as a result of the incident.