Jerusalem – Hamas has been launching thousands of rockets from the Strip for several hours, while it managed to infiltrate militiamen into Israel, an unprecedented event that in communities in the south led to gun battles with Israeli troops. For the moment, the Jewish State reports six deaths and 200 injuries from the rockets, while its bombing of the enclave continues.

The Gazan attack called ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ has taken Israel completely off guard, which today dawned on the Jewish Sabbath break. And the fact is that the Al-Qasam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas group, launched in an unprecedented way, around 6:30 in the morning, a triple operation by air, land and sea against Israel, which already counts more than 5,000 rockets from the Strip according to Hamas, and more than 2,500 according to Israeli forces.

Rockets not intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome system have caused damage in the south and center of the territory, killing at least 6 Israelis and wounding another 200. This is the case of the Bedouin city of Kuseife, about 65 kilometers from the Strip, where at least 4 people died from the impact of the missiles, while in the Gderot area a 60-year-old woman died “from a direct impact.” .

However, unlike other launches, what was surprising is that they were accompanied by several infiltrations of Palestinian militiamen into Israel, both on foot, by water boats and even by parachute. Numerous publications by residents of the south of the territory show fighters from the Islamist organization walking through some streets, while, according to the Israeli Army, at least seven places are involved in armed confrontations between its troops and the militants introduced from the enclave.

In one of them, during the exchange of fire, the leader of the Sha’ar HaNegev regional council, Ofir Liebstein, was killed. The sixth death reported so far in attacks that have led Israel to declare a “state of war” and respond with bombings on Hamas positions in Gaza, in addition to imposing a state of emergency in an area of ​​80 kilometers around the enclave and massively summon its reservists.

News in development…