The US sent military aid to Israel to repel an attack by Hamas militants

About 700 Israelis have already become victims of the attack of the radical Palestinian movements Hamas and Islamic Jihad on Israel, more than two thousand were injured and captured. The Israeli Defense Forces have been repelling a militant attack for the second day; at least 370 people have been killed in retaliatory strikes on the Gaza Strip; the IDF is apparently preparing for a ground operation in the enclave. Meanwhile, the United States sent military aid to Tel Aviv. The pro-Iranian Lebanese group Hezbollah took the side of the Palestinian militants. Everything that is currently known about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is in the Lenta.ru material.

The unexpected war continues for the second day

Israel launched a retaliatory operation against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, called “Iron Swords.” On the night of October 8, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the successful completion of the first phase of the operation, as a result of which, according to him, most of the Palestinian militants who entered the country on October 7 were destroyed. The Israeli leader also asked residents of the Gaza Strip to leave Hamas sites in the city, promising to turn them into ruins.

I now appeal to all citizens of Israel: we are in this war together, this war will take time, it will be difficult. Difficult days await us, but I want to promise one thing: with God’s help, with our common efforts, thanks to our faith in Israel, we will win Benjamin Netanyahu Prime Minister of Israel

Over the past two days in the IDF enclave caused strikes on 800 targets, including the 14-story Palestine Tower, where the Islamist movement had its offices. In preparation for wider military action, the IDF is moving military equipment to the southern border and evacuating residents of the regions bordering the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Consequences of the Israeli air force strike on Gaza Photo: Fatima Shbair / AP

On the afternoon of October 8, the State of Israel officially entered a state of war after the government introduced the “40 Aleph” clause of the country’s basic law. This happened for the first time in 50 years since the start of the Yom Kippur War, a 19-day conflict between the Jewish state and the invading coalition of Arab countries.

To coincide with the anniversary of this event, Hamas militants timed the Al-Aqsa Flood operation in Israel, which began on October 7, the day after the memorable date. They were soon joined by another Palestinian radical movement, Islamic Jihad, also based in the Gaza Strip. The militants invaded Israel for the first time since the 1980s, and the attack itself was the largest in Hamas history.

Since the beginning of the conflict, more than 1,000 people have been killed on both sides.

As of 20:00 Moscow time, the IDF is still trying to establish control over the southern border with the Gaza Strip. Israeli military reported about the destruction of more than 400 Hamas militants since the beginning of the conflict. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israeli shelling of the Gaza Strip killed 370 people and injured about 2,000 more.

Over 700 people, including civilians, have died in Israel since the conflict began

Over 2,100 more Israelis were injured, some of them are in critical condition. Israeli ambulance service “Magen David Adom” reported about the shortage of donor blood.

More than 100 people are being held captive by Hamas, and Russians may be among them.

Hamas militants captured more than 100 Israelis, and over 750 more people are still missing. including dozens of participants at a music festival near the border with the Gaza Strip, which was attacked by a group of militants.

Israeli woman in a bomb shelter in Ashkelon, Israel Photo: Ronen Zvulun / Reuters

According to various sources, at the festival could be several thousand people, including foreign citizens, how many of them were captured by Hamas is unknown.

Among them is the German woman Shani Luk, whose abduction caused the greatest resonance. Online spread footage of militants showing the half-naked body of a girl in the back of a pickup truck, accompanied by hooting from the crowd and shouts of “Allahu Akbar” – in the video she is either dead or unconscious. Her fate remains unknown at this time. Other footage shows militants abducting another festival participant, 25-year-old student Noa Agramani.

About 170 Israelis may be held captive by Hamas

According to preliminary data, Russians may also be among the Hamas hostages, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi said. The Russian embassy is still checking this information. “None of the close relatives of these individuals also contacted the consular department of the Russian Embassy in Israel,” the department said in a statement. The Wall Street Journal reported that Egypt undertakes mediation efforts for the release of hostages.

The Lebanese group Hezbollah entered the conflict

In an address to the nation on October 7, Netanyahu said one of the government’s goals was to strengthen other parts of the country so that “no one mistakenly joins this war,” referring primarily to the Iranian-sponsored Lebanese group Hezbollah, which has supported Hamas. .

A destroyed building in the Gaza Strip after an Israeli airstrike Photo: Hatem Moussa/AP Photo

However, the warning did not work – on the morning of October 8, Hezbollah fired rockets and mortar shells at Israeli positions near Shebaa Farms, a disputed territory claimed simultaneously by Israel, Lebanon and Syria. In response, the IDF launched missile strikes on Lebanese territory; casualties are currently unknown.

Also on October 7, it was reported that the radical Taliban movement (prohibited in Russia) allegedly appealed to Arab countries with a request to provide their militants with passage to “capture Jerusalem.” The statement was allegedly distributed by the account of the “Taliban public relations department” on the social network X (formerly Twitter). However, journalists failed prove its authenticity, and a representative of the movement completely denied to the Indian publication WIONews that the Taliban have such plans.

Muslim countries blamed Israel for the escalation

A number of Arab countries – the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia – blamed Israel for the escalation, pointing out that they had repeatedly warned about the explosiveness of the situation due to the oppression of Palestinians and attacks on Muslim holy sites, while calling on the parties to reconciliation.

In the future, the critical position of these countries could harm the process of normalization of relations with Israel, which began with the mediation of then US President Donald Trump with the so-called Abraham Accords and continued under the Joe Biden administration

Shiite Iran and the pro-Iranian Shiite group Hezbollah supported the actions of Sunni Hamas. It is unclear at this stage whether these forces were involved in the planning and organization of the attack. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in turn, said that he considers achieving peace possible only if the independence of Palestine is recognized with its capital in East Jerusalem, but did not directly take sides.

Similar position expressed and China: “The fundamental way to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is to implement the two-state solution and the independence of the State of Palestine.”

US will provide military assistance to Israel

Many Western countries, primarily the United States, came out in support of Israel and condemned the actions of Hamas. President Joe Biden ordered additional military assistance to Tel Aviv, without specifying details. Later it became known that the head of the Pentagon sent the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford to the shores of Israel. American media citing sources claimthat Washington intends to send not only US Navy ships to the shores of Israel, but also transport military aircraft.

Russia called on Israel and Hamas to stop violence and reconcile. On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold talks with the Secretary General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Abu al-Gheit, one of the main topics on the agenda will be the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. reported official representative of the Russian department Maria Zakharova.

Military helicopter in the skies over Israel Photo: Amir Cohen/Reuters

The Hamas invasion came as a surprise to the Israeli army and intelligence

The Hamas invasion came as a complete surprise to the Israeli army and intelligence. How notes Israeli opposition publication Haaretz, residents of the southern regions of the country in the first hours had to defend themselves from terrorists, without the help of the police and army. “First of all, it’s a shame. Deep shame fills our hearts with rage and our eyes with tears,” wrote columnist Yossi Werther.

This is our September 11th. We intend to change the balance of power and destroy the old paradigm. These animals will pay a heavy price and they will understand that such atrocities cannot be repeated against our civilian population Gilad ErdanIsraeli Permanent Representative to the UN

Both partners in the ruling coalition and representatives of the opposition forces demanded a tough response from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Then the Israeli leader proposed that the opposition jointly form a government of national unity for the duration of the fighting, putting aside differences over the judicial reform that had split society. Former Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman promised join the new cabinet if the country’s leadership promises that it will destroy Hamas and eliminate all its leaders.

It is possible that Israel could invade the Gaza Strip or even occupy the enclave, which would prolong the conflict and have unpredictable consequences for the entire region. “If Hamas captured Israeli soldiers and took them to Gaza, then a full-scale operation in Gaza looks very likely. Another war” stated former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt.