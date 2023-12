A delegation from the United Nations Security Council was at the Rafah crossing on Monday (11) to inspect the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza | Photo: EFE/EPA/STR

The Israeli government agreed this Friday (15) to authorize the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom checkpoint, to decongest the only crossing authorized so far, Rafah.

Kerem Shalom, in the south of Israel, close to Egypt, already functions as a checkpoint for aid trucks going to the Strip, but, once checked, they have to cross the Rafah crossing, which causes “huge congestion ”, according to a statement from the Israeli government.

“Israel has committed – with the United States – to transfer 200 trucks per day of food and humanitarian aid from Egypt to the civilian population of Gaza,” recalled the statement.

However, the Rafah crossing, also on the border with Egypt, has capacity for only one hundred trucks per day, which “prevented the implementation of the agreement between Israel and the United States”, added the Executive of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The temporary measure of unloading trucks on the Gaza side at the Kerem Shalom crossing, instead of returning them to Rafah, seeks to speed up the entry of aid in fulfilling this commitment,” highlighted the statement.

“The United States has committed to paying for the modernization of the Rafah crossing as quickly as possible,” the note added.

Rafah is home to many of the nearly 1.8 million Gazans who have been displaced within the Strip, around 80% of the local population, since the start of the war between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas.