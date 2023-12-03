Counterintelligence chief Bar: Israel will destroy all Hamas members around the world

The head of Israel’s General Security Service (Shin Bet), Ronen Bar, has vowed to destroy all members of the Palestinian radical Hamas movement around the world. His words transmits Times of Israel publication.

He recalled that this was the goal set by the country’s authorities. “And we intend to do this. Everyone, everywhere – in the Gaza Strip, in the West Bank, in Lebanon, in Turkey and in Qatar,” Bar emphasized.